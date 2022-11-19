Former Prime Minister Johnson with a lucrative dual career





Home page Policy Will: Sandra Kathe Divide Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won over €315,000 in a single speech to insurance professionals in the US London Boris Johnson is still required to provide a monthly outline of his benefits after stepping down as British Prime Minister and appears to be aiming for a career as a guest speaker. In October, the resigning British Prime Minister declared a trip to the US state of Montana worth around 11,600 pounds (equivalent to 13,260 euros) in a public register of British MPs, which he and two of his employees received from American media. tycoon Rupert Murdoch. A few days later, he earned more than a quarter of a million euros as a speaker and podium participant at a conference in the US state of Colorado. The CIAB organization, an association of insurance professionals in the USA, paid Johnson 276,130 pounds (316,000 euros) for 8 hours and 30 minutes of work, as reported unanimously by various media. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have a lucrative side income. (File photo) Oli Scarff/dpa Ex-PM Boris Johnson’s extra income: High travel costs were also covered According to information from the British newspaper Guardian Johnson also received reimbursement for travel and accommodation expenses for himself and his employees. Like the news agency AFP writing, the British press had already reported on Johnson’s high-paying speech in October. At that time, however, the amount of income was estimated at around 144,000 euros (150,000 US dollars). Johnson received a relatively small sum from his British party colleague Anthony Bamford, a businessman and former Brexit supporter, who reportedly paid for Johnson’s wedding party in July. According to Johnson, Bamford covered travel expenses for Johnson and his family worth £3,500 (€4,030). Perks of UK PMs: May earns significantly less than Johnson It’s common for British prime ministers to earn money from public appearances even after their term ends, but the fees are significantly lower than Johnson’s conference in Colorado. Of the Guardian compares Johnson’s income to that of his predecessor Theresa May: He recently also reported secondary income from a conference at an American company, but only for the amount of 97,000 pounds (111,000 euros). (ska with dpa/AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fr.de/politik/ex-premier-johnson-mit-lukrativer-zweikarriere-er-verdient-ueber-315-000-an-rede-in-den-usa-91925283.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos