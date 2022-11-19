Politics
Indonesian Joko Widodo skillfully organizes a delicate G20 summit | International
The 17th annual G20 Heads of State Meeting was held this year in Bali, Indonesia, and the host country and its president received praise for reaching consensus among participating Western and Eastern powers in a global environment. tense. It was a significant achievement for President Joko Widodo, a leader of the non-aligned countries of the South (regions of Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania), and a successful turning point on the world stage by the fourth most populous country in the world (280 million inhabitants). people).
Indonesia and Joko Widodo, the nations president since 2014, represent an interesting political model for the global South, which aspires to greater unity and a stronger voice in world affairs. The popular president, whom everyone calls Jokowi, has led a period of impressive economic development and recently polished his country’s international profile by deftly hosting a G20 summit marked by precocious pessimism.
Joko Widodos’ personal investment in the summit was evident when he traveled to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing months before the meeting, and silenced threats to boycott the summit unless Russia was excluded. Despite the opposition, the summit was well attended and resulted in an agreement that many doubted was possible. Indonesia has also secured a commitment from a group of developed countries to provide $20 billion in public and private financing for the country’s decarbonization initiatives.
The meeting allowed Indonesia to showcase its remarkable pace of economic development at a time of global turbulence and positioned the country as an attractive investment opportunity for industries of the future. Indonesia’s year-on-year GDP growth in the third quarter of 2022 was 5.7%. Inflation in October also hovered around 5.7%, which is surprisingly good considering the double-digit inflation in many countries. Exports are growing at a good pace, especially palm oil and thermal coal, but the manufacturing industry is increasingly important.
Foreign direct investment has also reached new heights, especially investment in raw materials processing. Indonesia is a nickel and bauxite mining powerhouse and has large reserves of cobalt, materials in high demand for green technologies. The country’s non-aligned political position allows it to attract foreign investment from both sides of the East-West divide.
Except during the global pandemic crisis, Indonesia has maintained a growth rate of around 5% for many years. Joko Widodos’ administration has invested heavily in national infrastructure and is building highways, bridges and dams at a much faster pace than in the past. The political stability of nations, characterized by an inclusive process of democratic consolidation, is essential to all this economic success. When ex-General Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo lost to Joko Widodo in the 2019 presidential election and refused to back down, alleging fraud, Joko Widodo appointed him Minister of Defense to defuse the crisis and show some inclusiveness.
Joko Widodo came to power by projecting himself as a simple man, an outsider and a man of the people. But he renounced the extremist populism of other presidents around the world. The erosion of democracy in Muslim countries like Turkey and Tunisia has not surfaced in Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population in the world and could represent a new model of democracy for the Islamic world.
Freedom House, an American organization dedicated to supporting and defending democracy around the world, says: Indonesia has made impressive democratic progress since the fall of an authoritarian regime in 1998, establishing significant pluralism in politics and the media and undergoing multiple peaceful transfers. power between parties. Joko Widodo, who governed for eight years, is an integral part of this success story.
However, the democratic maturity of the country is still incomplete and the challenges to be met are not lacking. Critics of Joko Widodos say the once independent anti-corruption agency has been weakened when its staff have been absorbed into the civil service, and there is ongoing violence against minority groups. Amnesty International has reported an increase in attacks against human rights activists in 2021.
The ambitious project to build a new capital called Nusantara also faces major challenges. The aim is to reduce congestion in Jakarta and expand economic opportunities beyond the island of Java, the epicenter of this archipelago nation. Opponents allege infrastructure development problems and funding irregularities, and criticize the rushed legislative process that approved the project.
Other countries like Vietnam are also vying for a greater share of foreign investment from companies seeking to diversify their manufacturing supply chain and reduce their reliance on China.
But no one doubts the tangible progress made by Indonesia, nor the positive image achieved by Joko Widodos in the global spotlight. Hosting the G20 summit allowed Indonesia to build a network of relationships that could elevate the nation to a higher rung on the global scale of nations. It remains to be seen how Joko Widodo will exploit this opportunity for the remaining two years of his second term (Indonesia has a two-term limit), amid all the global uncertainty surrounding his nation.
