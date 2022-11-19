How the North East has transformed since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Donyi Polo, Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport on Saturday (November 19th).

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “A new dawn of development for the North East! Launch of connectivity and energy infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh. »

Developed on an area of ​​690 acres and constructed at a cost of over Rs 640 crore, Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagars Hollongi is capable of daytime operations in all weathers.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the name of the airport is an age-old indigenous reverence to the sun (Donyi) and moon (Polo) which represents the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and resource recycling, PTI quoted the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office as saying.

The terminal can accommodate 300 passengers at peak times, according to The footprint.

Donyi Polo, which has a 2,300 meter runway, will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh after Pasighat and Tezu airports. This will bring the total number of airports in the North East region to 16.

Why is Donyi Polo Airport important for Arunachal Pradesh? How has the Narendra Modi government transformed the North East? Let’s take a closer look.

Meaning of Donkey Polo

Donyi Polo airport will boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the region, the central government believes.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in September that Greenfield Airport would be the first in the state to have the capacity to land large planes, according to Northeast now.

Khandu had also informed that this airport would directly connect Arunachal to New Delhi.

Inspired by the state bird of Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister of Arunachal inaugurated the Great Hornbill Gate at Donyi Polo Airport on Wednesday.

Calling it an architectural marvel, the Chief Minister of Arunachal said that it is made of bamboo and cane, it was designed by the promising architect of Arunachali, Aroty Panyang, from East Siang district.

The Great Hornbill Gate, which welcomes you to the iconic Donyi Polo Airport, is an architectural marvel. Made of bamboo and cane, it was designed by up-and-coming architect Arunachali Aroty Panyang from East Siang district. Happy to have inaugurated the portal today. pic.twitter.com/b71jueQJKc Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 16, 2022

The capital was not connected by an airport before. At present, we have tourists coming to the west and east belt. Thus, the airport will be ideal for tourism in the central belt, said Swapnil Naik, Secretary of Civil Aviation Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The footprint.

This [Donyi Polo airport] is very good for our state and our people. It will make everything much more accessible and connected, said architect Aroty Panyang, quoted by The footprint.

Boost PM Modis North East

Since coming to power in the Center in 2014, the government led by Narendra Modi has pushed to boost infrastructure and connectivity.

Aaditya Tiwari, who served as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, wrote for India today this former region of the Northeast (NE) was considered only from the angle of “security”. He further asserted that the development of the region had never become a priority before.

There has been a marked change in the approach of the Government of India in recent times. Look East and the Act East policy has changed the mindset of policy makers in New Delhi, but prosperity depends on political commitment. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has highlighted the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the North East more than 50 times during his eight-year tenure, Tiwari wrote for India today.

He claimed that Modi’s visits to the region were bigger than those of all the other prime ministers combined.

Railways, airports and other projects

In July, BJP MP Raju Bista wrote for First post that since coming to power in 2014, the Modi government has sanctioned 19 projects, with a budget of Rs 77,930 crores, to connect the NE region to the national rail network.

According Economic periodthe BJP-led center has converted 900 km of railway tracks to broad gauge in Tripura.

In 2016, then Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu laid the foundation stone for the 88km Dhansiri-Kohima Railway, which will connect Nagaland’s capital, Kohima, to the national railway network.

The railway, estimated to cost Rs 6,648 crore, is expected to be completed by 2026, reports Oriental mirror.

According IANS report, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) plans to invest more than Rs 95,261 crore on 21 projects in the NE region. It would include connecting the capitals of three northeastern states, Manipur (Imphal), Mizoram (Aizawl) and Meghalaya (Shillong) by 2023 to the national rail network.

The capitals Agartala, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are already connected by broad gauge railway lines.

“The north-eastern region of the country has benefited from significant infrastructure reinforcement in the rail sector over the past eight years (2014-2022). Between 2014 and 2022, a total of 893.82 km of track was converted to broad gauge, 386.84 km of new lines were added, 356.41 km of double lines were put into service and the study of 1 578 km of new lines have been completed,” said NFR public relations manager Sabyasachi De. IANS.

In addition, the Modi government has introduced more than two dozen new trains in the North East region, according to Economic times.

Citing the official government statement northeast today reported in June that 28 air connectivity projects were completed between 2016-17 and 2021-22. Additionally, there are 15 ongoing projects that will likely be completed by March 2023.

The NE region currently boasts of two international airports at Guwahati and Imphal.

As part of the UDAN regional connectivity scheme (Ude desh ka aam naagrik) launched in 2016, a total of 15 operational airports have so far been developed in the northeastern states, the government said, according to Northeast today.

There were only nine airports in the NE region from 1947 to 2014, according to the central government.

Over the past five years, a total of 237 projects have been undertaken, with around 3,099 km of road connectivity being developed in various parts of the North East, according to northeast today report.

The government also aims to develop the Port of Sittwe and the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project to transform the region into an economic gateway to Southeast Asia.

India has also been pushing for the speedy completion of the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway which Economic period described as a “centerpiece” of the “Act East” policy that will boost the regional economy.

Apart from the inauguration of Donyi Polo airport on Saturday, Modi will also dedicate the 600MW Kameng hydroelectric power station to the nation which spans an area of ​​80 kilometers in West Kameng district.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 8,450 crore, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh an energy surplus state, the PMO statement said.

With contributions from agencies

Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.