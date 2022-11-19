Trump campaign announcement deepens Republican civil war | Republicans





Mike Lindell was full of passionate intensity. Strolling through the white and gold ballroom at Florida’s Mar-a-Lago estate, the mustachioed pillow maker predicted that Donald Trump’s bid for the White House would empty the Republican field.

After its announcement today, I think [Florida governor] Ron DeSantis will eventually approve of it, Lindell, a rabid Trump cheerleader and conspiracy theorist, told The Guardian early Tuesday night. I can’t imagine anyone wasting people’s time, effort and money. We have to unite our country and there is only one man who can do it and hell be on this stage. Period.

It didn’t work that way.

In fact, Trump’s lethargic prime-time speech under crystal chandeliers and the Stars and Stripes had the opposite effect, making many feel like a man of yesterday who has lost his swagger, more vulnerable than ever to DeSantis and other potential challengers in 2024.

Far from a crowning achievement, it also deepened what Democrats gleefully called an all-out civil war engulfing the Republican Party in the wake of the midterm elections where, despite economic discontent and historic headwinds, forecasts of a red wave have been reduced to a pink splash.

Republicans are now wondering how they lost a very winnable Senate and are preparing for two tumultuous years in the House of Representatives, where their wafer-thin majority risks inflaming divisions and bolstering the far right.

Many are pointing the finger at Trump and his false claims of voter fraud, noting the underperformance of candidates he has endorsed for the Senate and the near elimination of Holocaust deniers running for office across the state.

It is perhaps an unflattering glimpse into human nature that Republicans who were prepared to tolerate Trump’s misogyny, racism and lies, and even his attempted coup against the government, have said that it Enough was enough when they found out he was a loser.

The Axios website reported that Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, won huge applause at an annual meeting of Republican governors after arguing that Trump had cost the party three straight elections. Voters had rejected the madness, Christie said.

Media owner Rupert Murdoch also appears to be jumping the sinking ship. His New York Post newspaper covered his presidential announcement with an article buried on page 26 under the headline Been there, Don that. The story was teased at the bottom of the first page with: Florida man makes announcement.

Republican donors who previously supported Trump are also absent. Ken Griffin, a billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel, endorsed DeSantis for president. Stephen Schwarzman of private equity firm Blackstone said he would support one of a new generation of Republican primary leaders.

And the conservative Club for Growth, once a staunch ally of the former president, released a poll note that showed him trailing DeSantis in several crucial states. Even Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, is staying away this time. Is the writing finally on the wall?

Mark Sanford, former Republican Governor of South Carolina, said: There is a lifespan for every political figure. We have expiration dates, and in military terms, at some point people go over their supply lines. He has this feeling of despair.

Trump’s potential rivals can smell the blood in the water. DeSantis, Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence who is currently promoting a memoir, and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have all hinted they will run for president in 2024. Greg Abbott, Texas Governor Glenn Youngkin, Virginia Governor Nikki Haley, a former UN ambassador, and Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Tim Scott of South Carolina could also be in the frame.

Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, at election night in Tampa, Florida on November 8. Photograph: Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images

Sanford added: If Trump has been seen as the alpha dog in the room and he can now falter, there will be a lot of people nipping at his heels.

Politics is built on a very Darwinian level and by the time you start to show a bit of weakness you have 10 people attacking you quickly and I think there will be 10 people coming to Trump in quite a bit of time runs based on real and perceived weaknesses that are beginning to show.

Frankly, the only thing he really had going for him, and that was the tagline in 2016, was I’m a winner and you’ll be so sick of winning. It’s always been about the perception of winning, and once that mirror starts to crack, there’s nothing left.

But Trump is unlikely to surrender without a fight. A crowded primary could turn into a political bare-knuckle brawl peppered with insults and name-calling, reminiscent of the 2016 campaign when Trump rolled out terms such as low energy, Lyin Ted and Little Marco.

For a party that has become a cult of personality around one man, then attempting to decouple from him could trigger something of an identity crisis. Nowhere will that be more evident than on Capitol Hill, where Trump has called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell an old crow.

On Wednesday, McConnell was challenged for the leadership for the first time in 15 years amid post-election recriminations from the hard right. He won by 37 votes to 10 over Rick Scott, the outgoing president of the Republican campaign branch of the Senate, in a secret ballot.

House Republicans, meanwhile, have offered initial support for Kevin McCarthy of California to serve as a speaker but, given their slim majority, the job could be akin to herding cats. Each member will have enormous influence over the conduct of business, raising the specter of partisan battles and legislative impasses with pro-Trump extremists gaining enormous leverage.

To secure the presidency, The Washington Post reported, McCarthy promised to restore committee assignments for Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona. The former was removed for endorsing violent behavior and conspiracy theories; the latter for posting an animated video showing him killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, said: McCarthy is the Sino – he’s the speaker in name only. Marjorie Taylor Greene leads the House caucus. Marjorie Taylor Greene has more control over the caucus than Kevin McCarthy. This symbolic vote sent him a very clear signal: do what we want or explode. They will if he does not obey them.

So we were going to have endless investigations into Hunter Bidens laptop. Were going to have endless Did Anthony Fauci brew the virus in a Chinese laboratory? All of this shit is falling on the pike and it’s because Kevin can’t resist the power they have over him. He is going to be the weakest speaker in the history of the United States House.

Some prominent Republicans, including House Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik of New York, have already endorsed Trump for president in 2024. Others are sitting on the fence or calling for change. When asked if she would support Trump, Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, one of the most conservative states in the country, replied: I don’t think that’s the right question. I think the question is who is the current leader of the Republican Party. Oh, I know who it is: Ron DeSantis.

Trump faced opposition from Republican donors and establishment figures in 2016, when his insurgent campaign energized the base and ultimately capitulated the party. But this time, at 76, it lacks novelty value, shock value, or Twitter feed. And his record four years in the White House is there for all to see.

A Trump supporter outside Mar-a-Lago on November 15. Photography: Cristbal Herrera/EPA

Wendy Schiller, a political science professor at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, said: He’s starting in a weaker position than 2016 as voters are very familiar with the Trump show, both in government and in government. outside of government. Not enough of them are willing to buy the tickets to the show to get him nominated or for the presidency.

If the mega-donors are already cutting ties, it means they are open for business for alternative candidates and will want to support some of those candidates soon enough to fill the void, which no one did after the 6th January. Republicans have now seen the election consequences of not filling the void after Jan. 6.

But many analysts and pollsters suggest Trump still commands the absolute loyalty of about a third of Republican voters. These Make America Great Again (Maga) fans display near-religious fervor at his campaign rallies, swear to stick with him through thick and thin, and embrace his big lie about the 2020 election as an article of faith.

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: There is a split in the Republican Party between Trump populists who want to trash the existing electoral and political system – we let’s see with the extraordinary number of election deniers – and a group of people who are committed to governing and upholding the constitution and believe they can achieve conservative goals through existing means. It’s a very fundamental split. I don’t see him leaving.

For Democrats, the sight of Republicans at each other’s throats provides respite from scrutiny of their own internal divisions. Journalists with a taste for alliteration like to use the phrase Failed Democrats. But with Trump looming, Republicans could face years of Maga meltdown.

Drexel Heard, a Los Angeles-based Democratic strategist, said: Donald Trump has left Republicans in disarray and that’s what this campaign will look like. Do I think Donald Trump has a chance of winning? Absolutely not. This will further erode the Republican Party. It will divide them. Ron DeSantis can’t top Donald Trump, but he’ll definitely try.

Heard added: The Democrats, as you saw mid-term, did a very good job of toeing the line across the country. My question is, why are the Democrats still in disarray over a petty insider fight when three major GOP levers are getting into it?

