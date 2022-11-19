Soft-spoken Jokowi appears as surprise broker at G20

JAKARTA, investor.id – Despite being the fourth most populous country in the world and the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has long asserted its weight in international affairs. That changed at this year’s G20 group summit, with soft-spoken Indonesian President Joko Widodo becoming surprise power broker the G20.

With a mix of careful diplomacy and good humour, President Joko Widodo is considered to have succeeded in bringing a sense of collegiality to a world divided by conflict and crisis. A meeting that began in Bali with tensions high over Ukraine, United States (U.S.) relations with China, climate change and inflation ended with a joint statement that seemed impossible a few days ago.

Read also: G20 Statement and Affirmation of Rotary’s Free and Active Foreign Policy

The soft-spoken, smiling Indonesian leader known as Jokowi was present as a comforting presence during the world’s most anticipated diplomatic spat.

From driving leaders around in golf carts to getting them to plant mangroves in the tropical heat, Jokowi set the tone for a successful summit. Most importantly, he secured US$20 billion in funding to help Indonesia phase out the use of coal.

“Previously, almost everyone was pessimistic. In previous international meetings, everyone failed, so to come up with this statement which is the consensus of all parties, in my opinion, is extraordinary,” Indonesian Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said, as reported by Bloomberg, Saturday (11/19).

Ukraine and Russia participate

The result was the culmination of months of careful diplomacy. Indonesia has resisted pressure to isolate Russia over its attack on Ukraine. Instead, Jokowi flew to Ukraine and Russia, invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and became the first Asian leader to visit Ukraine since the war began on February 24, 2022.

Although neither leader accepted the offer, both countries participated in the G20.

Also read: Smiley diplomacy at G20 summit assesses reduction in global tension

Putin sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who reportedly stayed in the room while Zelensky virtually addressed the group. G20 leaders also stayed in their seats when Lavrov addressed the summit, despite previous suggestions that they could To go for a walk.

This marked a stark contrast to disputes at other rallies this year. In May 2022, trade representatives from the United States and Russia staged a counter-strike at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Thailand.

Just days before the start of the G20, the US and Russian governments disagreed on language at a summit hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (UN) in Cambodia. , prompting the meeting to close without a traditional joint statement.

“Indonesia deserves a fair share of credit for coming out of this relatively unscathed,” Greg Poling, Southeast Asia program manager at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said this week.

“After all the (explosive) political fireworks, they can discuss the real issues that Indonesia wants to put on the agenda (namely) food security, climate change and energy security. It was a victory,” he added.

Increasing Indonesia’s international presence

Indonesia under Jokowi’s leadership gradually increased its international presence. Last year, his administration played a key role in the negotiations that led to the US exit from Afghanistan.

The nation has also led efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to hold Myanmar’s junta accountable for continued violence against civilians, after the military took control of the government. during last year’s coup.

In his speech to G20 leaders on Wednesday (11/16), he was blunt.

“Stop the war. I repeat, stop the war. Global economic recovery will only happen if the situation improves,” Jokowi said.

Various typical Indonesian menus, dinner dishes prepared for more than 300 G20 delegates who involve diversity.

Southeast Asia has largely refrained from taking sides between competing great powers. This is an effort to strengthen regional centrality and ensure greater economic benefits for the region’s nearly 700 million people.

This leaves the door open for Indonesia to assume the role of independent mediator amid the continuing stalemate in the UN Security Council.

“Indonesia has always been nimble in handling strategic challenges at critical times. Indonesian officials are seasoned diplomats, and it has always been uncertain to take their country and their president for granted,” said Ong Keng Yong, former UN secretary-general for Southeast Asia.

Also Read: JAPFA’s Lampung Wagyu Menu at G20 Reap Praise

For Jokowi, who is nearing the end of his last term, the main focus will be on generating new investment to fund a $34 billion new capital in Kalimantan. On Wednesday, it also announced plans to host the 2036 Olympics there.

“From Indonesia’s perspective, this is a very successful G20,” said Achmad Sukarsono, Singapore-based chief analyst for Indonesia at Control Risks.

“What Indonesia wants to do is introduce Indonesia to other members. Now I see headlines saying, ‘Jokowi is a world leader,'” he concluded.

Publisher: Grace El Dora ([email protected])