Trump urges GOP to ‘fight’ special counsel decision as Republicans attack DOJ





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Justice Department on Friday after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he was appointing a special counsel to oversee investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents found at his home de Mar-a-Lago and her role in January 6th. Attack on the Capitol.

In remarks at his Florida hotel on Friday night, Trump called the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith “appalling” and a “horrible abuse of power.” “It’s a rigged deal,” he said, referring to Smith, a well-respected career prosecutor, as “the super radical left’s special advocate.”

They want to hurt the greatest movement in the history of our country but especially hurt me, he says. Echoing the language of his speech before the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol, he told attendees: You have to fight. You have to fight. You must be strong.

Trump recognized several Republican lawmakers apparently in the audience at the event, including Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Ronny Jackson and Louie Gohmert of Texas, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Clay Higgins of Louisiana , Claudia Tenney of New York and Kari Lake, gubernatorial candidate of Arizona.

Trump noted that the special counsel announcement comes just days after announcing a 2024 White House bid, which Garland said was a factor in his decision to seek an independent prosecutor.

Based on recent developments, including Trump’s announcement that he is running for president in the next election and the current presidents’ intention to run in the next election, I have concluded that he is in public interest to appoint a special adviser, Garland said at a news conference Friday.

The former president’s Republican allies denounced Garland’s decision as a political move.

“Has there ever been a more politicized and armed DOJ in American history? tweeted Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, who challenged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for their conference vote this week for speaker and lost.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who ran against Trump in the 2016 GOP presidential primary, said President Joe Biden had “fully armed the Justice Department to attack his political opponents.”

“It’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, but this time with a gun and a badge. #JusticeCorrupted,” Cruz tweeted.

Greene, R-Ga., tweeted: “TIE UP MERRICK GARLAND!

In a follow-up tweet, Greene said Republicans “will have to refuse to appropriate any funding from Special Counsel Merrick Garlands and from funding any part of the DOJ acting on behalf of the Democratic Party as a campaign arm funded by taxpayers for the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tweeted that the nomination was “an admission of a conflict of interest by the DOJ” and said that as a result, the department should “acknowledge the obvious conflict of interest in the Biden Investigation and Appoint Special Counsel.”

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has occasionally berated Trump, said in a statement that Garland’s decision was “not good news for our country.” He said he had experience with special prosecutors and independent attorneys.

“They’re taking forever to investigate and come to a decision. That means the problem will carry over into the 2024 election cycle. It’ll be a distraction,” said Hutchinson, who himself alluded to a presidential election in 2024.

Garland appointed John L. Smith, known as Jack Smith, a Hague attorney and former federal prosecutor, to immediately begin serving as special counsel. Smith previously served as chief of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, where he oversaw public corruption and election-related investigations.

Smith is tasked with investigating whether anyone violated the law in efforts to interfere with the legal transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or Electoral College vote certification held on or around January 6, 2021, as well as any matters that arise or may arise directly from this investigation. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia will continue to investigate the individuals who stormed the United States Capitol.

Garland said Smith will also have in his portfolio “the ongoing investigation involving classified documents and other presidential records ‘from Trump’s White House as well as the possible obstruction of that investigation.’

Smith said in a statement after the announcement that he would conduct an independent investigation and “move the investigations forward quickly and thoroughly, whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.”

Victoria Ebner and Dareh Gregorian contributed.

