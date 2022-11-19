Prime Minister Modi inaugurates first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu greet supporters during the inauguration of Donyi Polo airport and other development projects, in Itanagar on November 19, 2022. | Photo credit: PTI

Amid the chanting of incantations by tribal priests, the new Donyi Polo Airport, the first all-pristine facility in Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The airport located at Hollongi, about 15 km from the state capital Itanagar, will connect the border state to other Indian cities through commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services. Read also |All North Eastern state capitals will have air and rail connectivity by 2024, says Amit Shah The foundation stone for the airports was laid by Modi in February 2019. A new dawn of development for the Northeast! Launch of connectivity and energy infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh. https://t.co/kmPtgspIwr Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022 Hydroelectric project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dedicated the 600MW Kameng Hydropower Project in West Kameng District in the northeastern states. The Kameng hydropower project was developed at a cost of over Rs 8,450 crore in an area spread over more than 80 sq km. It should make Arunachal Pradesh a surplus state and benefit the national grid in terms of stability and integration. Greenfield’s first Donyi Polo Airport in Hollangi, Itanagar. | Photo credit: PTI Connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the northeast region, Modi said addressing the gathering at the airport. The Prime Minister said that his government is working 365 days, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for the development of this country. Political commentators had claimed (in 2019) that the laying of the airport’s foundation stone was an election gimmick. But today, when there are no elections, we are launching this airport, the Prime Minister said. Officials estimate that it will serve some 20 lakh people in the region and help boost connectivity, trade and tourism. I work all day for the country to move forward. We do not work to gain an advantage in elections. This morning I am in Arunachal Pradesh and in the evening I will be in Gujarat on the other side of the country. In the meantime, I will be in Varanasi, Mr. Modi said in his address. The Prime Minister also launched a book on the central government’s regional connectivity program UDAN. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu attended the occasion.

