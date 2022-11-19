Jacinda Ardern urges Xi Jinping to use influence on North Korea tensions





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged China’s Xi Jinping to use his influence on North Korea and raised concerns about tensions in the Taiwan Strait on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Bangkok on Saturday. Ms Ardern raised New Zealand’s concerns about Xinjiang, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and, most recently, the Taiwan Strait, according to an official government statement. She also encouraged China to use its influence and access to help address regional and international security challenges such as the DPRK and Ukraine. The constructive meeting between the two leaders, which lasted 50 minutes, took place just hours after North Korea fired its intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, 200 km from its coast. Ms Ardern told the Chinese leader it was a nation of influence. And in a situation where we ask everyone to use all possible levers to bring peace and stability to end the conflict, we will call on everyone who we believe has influence to use it for the peace and stability that we need. The New Zealand leader said the pair devoted much of their discussion to regional security issues, saying North Korea’s recent missile launch was a step in the escalation. Were obviously at an inflection point in the region. It is in no one’s interest that we see a loss of peace and stability in the region, and I would say that is a shared view. This is where there is consensus. she added. China also issued a statement in which it said President Xi pointed out that with different social systems, stages of development, histories and cultures, it is natural for China and New Zealand to have different differences on some issues, but these differences should not be allowed to define or affect the bilateral relationship. As comprehensive strategic partners, China and New Zealand should strengthen communication and mutual trust, and take into account each other’s core interests and major concerns to ensure that this relationship is sustainable and develops on the right track. Meanwhile, at the Apec summit, leaders endorsed a statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, pledged to foster pandemic recovery and prepare for future crises.

