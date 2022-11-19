President opens 48th Muktamar of Muhammadiyah and Aisyiah in Surakarta





Joko Widodo President accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo attended the opening of the 48th Muktamar Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah held at Manahan Stadium, Surakarta City on Saturday November 19, 2022. The President expressed his gratitude to be able attend and keep in touch with the great Muhammadiyah and Aisyiah families after attending a number of international meetings in Cambodia, Bali and Thailand recently. The APEC summit should have ended this afternoon, but because of my respect, my respect for the invitation of PP Muhammadiyah and PP Aisyiah, I went home first, ahead of the other leaders so that I could meet Mr., Mrs., everyone, said the president. In his address, the Head of State expressed his gratitude to Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah who participated in helping the government deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Thank you for mobilizing over 120 Muhammadiyah hospitals and 235 Muhammadiyah-owned health clinics that are active in public education, as well as treatment and vaccination during a pandemic, the President said. According to Jokowi, thanks to the support of Muhammadiyah and Aisyiah, Indonesia has become one of the countries that has successfully controlled the Covid-19 pandemic. Indonesia is also one of the most vaccinated countries in the world as it has injected more than 440 million doses of vaccines throughout the country. Our success in fighting this pandemic has become an important foundation of our national economic recovery, the President said. The president said Indonesia has successfully tackled various global challenges so that the national economic recovery can go well. Starting with Indonesian inflation which was still under control at around 5.7%, economic growth in the third quarter increased by 5.72%, to trade which increased by 58%. However, Jokowi said Indonesia will continue to carry out national transformation and national downstream industries. In addition, Indonesia also continues to digitize the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to create employment opportunities and maximum value addition in the country. We also seek to contribute to the world through the G20 Presidency in 2022, through our ASEAN Presidency next year, and through membership in the Champion Group of the Global Crisis Response Group at the Nations United, said the President. faz)

