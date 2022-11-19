Xi-Kishida meeting leaves tough issues unresolved

Chinese and Japanese leaders have agreed to resume high-level dialogue and step up exchanges on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit in Bangkok this week, but experts question the progress the two countries are making to alleviate long-standing frictions between their countries. .

During the 45-minute exchange on Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Xi Jinping agreed to build a constructive and stable relationship and promote cooperation in environmental protection, energy saving and health care and resume high-level bilateral economic dialogue.

“Both China and Japan have a responsibility to ensure the security and peace of this region and the wider international community,” Kishida said in his opening remarks.

Kishida, who became Japan’s 100th prime minister in October 2021, told reporters he agreed with Xi on reopening communications and that Japan’s foreign minister will visit China in the near future.

Kishida served as Japan’s foreign minister from 2012 to 2017 and acting defense minister in 2017. In the past, he has expressed concern about China’s growing power and influence in the region and the world. world.

Kishida reiterated these concerns as recently as November 13 in Cambodia at the East Asia Summit.

“There have been continuous and escalating actions by China in the East China Sea that violate Japan’s sovereignty. China also continues to take actions that escalate regional tension in the South China Sea,” he said. he said according to a statement issued by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Xi underscored China’s position on the two countries’ common concerns and challenges when they met on Thursday.





Xi, now in an unprecedented third term as China’s president, said fundamental maritime and territorial disputes “must be handled in good faith and appropriately”, and China does not accept any apologies from anyone. to interfere in its internal affairs, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Xi was referring to Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island that Beijing considers its own province, and a scattering of islands in the East China Sea known as the Senkaku Islands by Japan and the Diaoyu Islands by China. The long-standing dispute over the largely uninhabited islands is rooted in disputes over the limits of Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the limit of the continental shelf.

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, China conducted days of massive military exercises around Taiwan, including launching ballistic missiles over the island, five of which landed near the disputed islands.

Kishida told reporters at the time that China’s actions this time had a serious impact on the peace and stability of our region and the international community.

When meeting with Xi this week, Kishida reiterated the importance of peace and stability in these waters and agreed to strengthen communications between the defense authorities of the two countries.

Ho Szu-shen, director of the Center for Japanese and East Asian Studies at Fu Jen Catholic University in Taiwan, told VOA Mandarin: On the issue of the Taiwan Strait, he (Kishida) seems to continue to follow a rhetoric like that of Shinzo Abe in the past, or even Yoshihide Suga. But I think in the current Sino-Japanese relations, of course, it’s a relatively cold state, but neither wants to let the relationship continue to deteriorate.





Abe served two terms as Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. Suga held the position for one year from September 2020.

Hideshi Tokuchi, president of Japan’s Peace and Security Research Institute and former deputy defense minister for international affairs, believes Japan’s and China’s positions remain far apart over the Taiwan Strait. He said China’s attitude has always been very harsh and the situation cannot be eased through dialogue.

He said: “Japan’s position is to hope that Taiwan and China can peacefully resolve the issues surrounding the Taiwan Strait through dialogue, and Japan does not accept the use of force to change the status quo. On the other hand, China has never renounced the use of force against Taiwan and has always stressed that this is China’s internal affairs, so I think the differences between the Japan and China on the Taiwan Strait issue are really difficult to eliminate.

Regarding another disputed territory, the Senkaku Islands, Kishida said he had expressed serious concerns about the constant presence of Chinese government vessels near the uninhabited islets and the regular intrusions into Japanese territorial waters.

Tokuchi told VOA Mandarin: This month alone, Chinese vessels have invaded the waters around the Senkaku Islands twice and crossed borders, and recently this behavior has tended to be more frequent.

He said, I believe the most important thing for Kishida this time is to firmly convey to China Japan’s determination to resolutely protect Japanese territory and not tolerate any violation of Japan’s sovereignty.

Regarding the Senkaku Islands, Japan’s position is very clear. The Senkaku Islands are the inherent territory of Japan historically and under international law. In fact, Japan also dominates the Senkaku Islands, so there is no so-called territorial problem to be solved.”

Adrianna Zhang contributed to this report.