Imran Khan under scanner as Toshakhana controversy deepens : The Tribune India

Islamabad (Pakistan), November 19

The financial activities of former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, are under scrutiny as new revelations about the sale of Toshakhana gifts deepen.

Toshakhana offers 280 million rupees in 2019 through Farah Khan, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and his laundering of the almost same amount the following month has Imran Khan questioned, a reported The News International.

According to Sheikh Umar Farooq Zahoor, Farah Khan sold Toshakhana gifts to him in Dubai in April 2019 for around Rs 280 million. And the official Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) record showed that after just one month, when a tax amnesty program was announced by the government in May 2019, she was granted Rs 330.

Shahzeb Khanzada disclosed more facts on his Geo News show on Wednesday, including tax returns filed by Farah Khan and her husband Ahsan Gujjar for the 2018-19 fiscal year, showing she benefited from the 2019 amnesty scheme .

Ahsan Gujjar claimed his wife benefited from the amnesty program during Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s tenure, not during Imran Khan’s government, The News reported.

However, earlier on Geo News broadcast on April 28, 2022, Ahsan Jamil admitted while talking to Shahzeb Khanzada that they benefited from the amnesty program in 2019 under the government of Imran Khan.

Shahzeb Khanzada, in an exclusive interview with Umar Zahoor, said the set of gifts sold for $2 million. At that time, April 2019, the value of US dollars in Pak Rupee was 141. Converting 2 million USD into Pak Rupee at this rate would have earned Farah Khan Rs 280 million. Imran Khan, when buying the gifts, had estimated their value at Rs 100 million, and had paid the value of 20 pc, or about Rs 21.5 million, reported The News.

However, Umar Farooq Zahoor told Shahzeb Khanzada that he paid Farah Khan $2 million (Rs 280 million).

Notably, following the money laundering case, Umar Zahoor left Norway and started living in Dubai, and his activities in Dubai were also suspicious.

Meanwhile, The Styleoutwatches on Friday categorically dismissed rumors of Toshakhana gifts received by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

In a statement, Styleoutwatches said: “We certify that we have never purchased or sold the Graff Mecca Map Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater Watch with Diamond Cufflinks and Round Diamond Men’s Ring and a rose gold pen set with diamonds to anyone.” The company said it has come to our attention from various public and media sources that their verified Instagram page (styleoutwatches) is being used politically on various social media and public posts, Geo News reported.

“We were approached by an undisclosed person to market this watch through our Instagram page,” Styleoutwatches said in a statement, adding that later, however, they were told that this watch had already been sold by a third party.

“Any information about the watch being sold for $250,000 is incorrect and baseless,” the company said.

The statement further states that they take no responsibility for the sale of the watch set, Geo News reported.

The company said it reserves the right to sue and take legal action against anyone using its name and trademark to sell and market the watch.

“We need to clarify something because there is a lot of hype and political issues about one particular watch,” he said.

He maintained that they had not sold the MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater watch that Imran Khan had taken from the Toshakhana.

