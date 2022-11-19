US stresses India’s role in brokering G20 declaration

The White House on Friday stressed India’s “essential role” in brokering the G20 declaration in the Indonesian city of Bali, while appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message “the current era must not be war” on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in September this year.

On Wednesday, the G20’s Bali declaration acknowledged differences among members over the Russian-Ukrainian war. He also stressed that it was essential to respect international law, including the protection of civilians caught up in conflict, according to the PTI news agency.

Members of the G20 have made it clear that they are against the threat of the use of nuclear weapons and seek a “peaceful resolution of conflicts”.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “India played a critical role in brokering the summit declaration. Prime Minister Modi clearly indicated that today’s era must not be one of war”.

“Among other priorities discussed, we have a way forward to address current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy,” she added, as quoted by PTI.

India takes over the presidency of the G20 in December this year, which all its members and the international community believe would be a milestone in the history of the grouping.

“Prime Minister Modi’s relationship has been key to this outcome, and we look forward to supporting India’s G20 Presidency next year. We look forward to this next meeting,” Jean-Pierre said.

She also informed that US President Joe Biden held talks with Prime Minister Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the summit.

Members of the Group of 20 or G20 include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea South, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States. , and the European Union.

(With PTI inputs)

