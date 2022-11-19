In times of ‘permacrisis’, how cool Britannia is





The news media is a cornucopia of coins that reflect the political, social and economic ebbs and flows of countries and societies. Keeping abreast of the news therefore gives you the opportunity to witness the birth of words and expressions. Some of them turn out to be short-lived, but many others settle quite well into the English lexicon.

The British word of the year 2022, as announced by the Collins Dictionary, is ‘permacrisis’, a portmanteau of permanent and crisis, referring to a long period of things going wrong. Although the word reflects the state of world affairs over the past three years, for Britain it captures a series of setbacks beginning with Brexit, then the pandemic and finally partygate (one of the shortlisted words that fought for the Word of the Year crown) which saw Boris Johnson lie and commit a political crime hara-kiri (remember the word?). The fact that Britain has seen five Prime Ministers in the past six years shows that all is not hunky-dory (that too, remember?) in the country that once ruled a quarter of the world’s population. It’s a remarkable slide from the days of Cool Britannia, a catchphrase that sums up a supposed pop culture revival in Britain in the mid-1990s, featuring bands, clothing designers, restaurateurs and more. ., who inspired the world. A pun on “Rule, Britannia”, and which was used in a Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band title track, his call died a natural death amid accusations that the politics of the time in enjoyed a bit too much. Those born in the 1960s and 1970s would easily remember Beatlemania, a craze for the British pop group, The Beatles, and their characteristics. He then lent names to similar terms for the adulation of other pop groups, such as Rollermania caused by the Bay City Rollers in the mid-1970s. The land of the lords gave an end to cricket lovers still chewing nearly three decades after its birth. Ball tampering means breaking the rules of the game by changing the state of the ball. This could be done by lifting its seam with the fingernail or a metallic object, or by using an artificial substance to make it shine. The practice is as old as the gentleman’s game but came to media attention in the 1990s, notably when England captain Mike Atherton was accused of rubbing the ball with dirt during a test with South Africa in 1994. The formation treats the normally intransitive tamper (which, as a verb, takes the preposition with) as if it could take a direct object. From the country of the puritans of the language, it is rather interesting! With Twitterati calling Rishi Sunak’s rise to Britain’s highest office, we’ll see if the land of Chaucer and the Bard of Avon is also ready to open its doors to Hindi and Sanskrit words. Not that there aren’t already. About them, some time later. Wordly Wise is a new weekly column. It will be published every Saturday in Explained. Please tweet your comments to @ieexplained

