GOP megadonor Mercers distances itself from Trump for 2024 campaign





Robert Mercer and Rebekah Mercer attend the 2017 TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

Patrick McMullan | Getty Images

GOP megadonors Robert Mercer and Rebekah Mercer currently have no plans to help former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign for the White House, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Mercers, a father and daughter who were among Trump’s top benefactors when he first ran for president in 2016, are distancing themselves from the ex-president’s third run for the White House and cutting their fundraising overall for the campaign, these people said. The people who spoke to CNBC did so on the condition of anonymity in order to speak about private conversations.

The two Republican financiers join a list of party donors who do not plan to support Trump’s latest bid for president, which he launched on Tuesday night.

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, wealthy New York businessman Andy Sabin and billionaire Ronald Lauder are among the wealthy GOP donors who chose not to help the latest campaign. Trump at least during the Republican primary. Some of the nation’s wealthiest GOP donors don’t believe Trump can win again and have pleaded for a new face to represent their party in the presidential race.

Public polls showed a similar appetite among Republican voters for a new candidate. In a YouGov poll taken after the Nov. 8 midterm elections, 41% of respondents who identify as Republicans favor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the GOP candidate for president in 2024, compared to 39% who chose Trump. A Politico/Morning Consult poll showed that 47% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents would support Trump. The same poll found that 33% would support DeSantis.

A growing contingent of financiers are also convinced that Trump bears the blame for major Republican losses in the 2022 midterm elections. Disappointments include the failure to secure a majority in the Senate after Trump-backed candidates lost a handful of swing state races that determined control of the chamber. The Republicans ended up taking control of the House, but only by a narrow margin.

Mercers cut campaign spending after 2016

Federal Election Commission records show that after spending millions of dollars to help elect Trump to replace Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, the two Mercers have largely reduced their support.

Robert Mercer wrote a check for $355,200 during Trump’s failed 2020 presidential bid to a joint fundraising committee that helped both the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, records show. He gave two checks for $2,800, the maximum allowed to the former president’s campaign in the cycle, one having come in the primary and the other in the general election.

Rebekah Mercer gave nothing to any pro-Trump group or Trump campaign entity during her last run for president, the documents show.

Representatives for Robert Mercer and Rebekah Mercer did not respond to requests for comment.

Robert Mercer, former co-CEO of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies, earned $125 million in 2017, according to Forbes.

Mercer, who has donated more than $15 million to a super PAC that first backed Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and then Trump in the 2016 presidential election, “doesn’t participate politically,” according to a GOP adviser familiar with the wealthy businessman. Mercer began distancing himself from Trump and the GOP during the 2018 midterm elections after he and his family were publicly criticized for supporting the then-presidential candidate two years earlier.

Before cutting its political donations, Mercer also gained notoriety for investing millions of dollars in the now-defunct data company Cambridge Analytica. Rebekah Mercer was on the data collection firm’s board of directors, which also counted former Breitbart News boss and former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon among its executives. The Mercers were the main investors in Breitbart. Bannon, meanwhile, was recently sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress.

Cambridge Analytica has collected the personal data of 50 million Facebook users. The 2016 Trump campaign would then use this data to do digital advertising. The Trump campaign paid Cambridge Analytica more than $5.9 million for its services during the 2016 election cycle, according to nonpartisan OpenSecrets.

The pro-Trump super PAC funded in part by Robert Mercer also paid Cambridge Analytica just over $5.6 million this cycle, OpenSecrets said. The super PAC spent just under $100,000 supporting Trump and another $4.3 million against Clinton, his opponent.

Mercers donates to conservative causes, GOP candidates

Members of the Mercer family invested money in conservative causes and even supported some Republican candidates in recent years before deciding to no longer support Trump.

The family foundation gave $20 million in 2020 to the DonorsTrust, which acts as a dark money fund that allows donors to keep the ultimate destination of their contributions secret. In 2021, DonorsTrust channeled $187 million to a wide variety of nonprofit groups, including millions of dollars to conservative organizations.

The Mercer Family Foundation appeared to cut back on its contributions last year, awarding just over $6 million in grants, with the bulk going to DonorsTrust, according to its latest Form 990. The rest of the foundation’s donations were split between the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America, the Explorer’s Club and the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine, according to the filing.

Robert Mercer donated more than $6 million to the family foundation last year, according to the filing. The foundation entered 2022 with net assets with a book value of over $96 million. Robert Mercer and Rebekah Mercer are listed on the 2021 tax return as directors of their family foundation.

The Mercers also pushed hundreds of thousands of dollars in the midterm elections this year.

One of Mercer’s biggest donations in the 2022 election cycle went to a super PAC with a mailing address in Manchester, New Hampshire, called General John Stark PAC, named after a Revolutionary War general from the state. The veteran hedge fund executive donated $500,000 to the super PAC in June, according to an FEC filing.

This is the only donation the super PAC has received since its launch earlier this year. The PAC is still active but made no disbursements in the 2022 elections, according to FEC records. New Hampshire is the first in a series of states to hold a primary election for president.

John Plishka, the super PAC treasurer, declined to answer CNBC’s questions about what the PAC does. Plishka said he couldn’t answer any questions about the group because he had signed a nondisclosure agreement. He wouldn’t say who had given him the legal contract.

Robert Mercer also donated $100,000 to a super PAC that supported Republican JD Vance’s successful run for the Ohio Senate seat.

Meanwhile, Rebekah Mercer, who appears to have largely helped Trump, is still investing her money in conservative politics. She was an original investor in social media platform Parler, which started as a conservative alternative to Twitter and is believed to have become host to a wave of campaign plots in 2020.

She co-hosted a fundraiser in New York last year for Vance and former Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters, according to an invitation. She gave a total of $60,800 to two PACs supporting Vance, according to FEC records.

Rebekah Mercer is also part of a conservative coalition of donors known as the Rockbridge Network, The New York Times reported.

The group is due to meet this weekend in Austin, Texas, as financiers gear up for 2024.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Robert Mercer earned $125 million in 2017, according to Forbes.

