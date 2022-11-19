Imran Khan makes rare public appearance at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare engagement, poses for photos. Watch the video





Imran Khan, who gave up acting a few years ago, made a rare public appearance at the engagement ceremony of his cousin Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Imran posed for photographers posted outside the party venue. He wore a blue jacket and black sunglasses as he arrived for the ceremony.

Imran is Aamir’s nephew. In 2021, Imran also celebrated the wedding of his cousin Zayn Marie. Zayn is the cousin of Aamir, the daughter of filmmaker Mansoor Khan. Fans were thrilled to see him come out and they dropped red heart emojis for the actor in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by a paparazzi account. A few months ago, Imran also made an appearance at Ira’s Eid party, and fans said in the comments section that the actor was unrecognizable. One of the fans wrote: “Imran Khan we miss you come back to Bollywood.” Another fan said, “Imran sir please go back to Bollywood plz appke sab intezar kar raha hai plz go back to Bollywood.”

Imran debuted with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and I Hate Love Storys among others are other films by Imran. He made his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keeping Walking India in 2018.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Imran’s friend, actor Akshay Oberoi confirmed that Imran had stopped acting. He said: My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4am and call. Me and Imran have been together for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.

He added, See, Imran Khan has left the theater for the time being. As far as I know there is a better writer and director inside Imran. I don’t know when he will direct his film himself, I’m not going to pressure him, but as a friend, I think he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran Khan directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensitivity and understanding of cinema is very high.

