Building a Sino-Indonesian Community of Destiny

Recalling the previous joint declaration from five months ago, on July 26, 2022, the two countries endeavored to build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, respecting traditional values ​​rooted in Chinese civilization such as “good neighborliness ” and the “search for harmony”. while reserving differences” and in the Indonesian tradition of “gotong royong”, which means mutual assistance, and the Indonesian national motto of “Bhinneka Tunggal Ika”, which means unity in diversity, and in respect for the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter, the Five Principles of Peace Coexistence and the Spirit of Bandung.

In the statement, China congratulated Indonesia for successfully hosting the G20 summit and Indonesia congratulated China for the complete success of the 20th CPC National Congress. As the 20th CPC National Congress identified the central task of the CPC on the new journey into the new era, Indonesia has also made faster progress towards achieving the Indonesia Vision 2045 for the country’s centenary. The two countries noted that the cooperation between China and Indonesia, as major developing countries and emerging economies, has produced tangible results, which have not only benefited the two peoples, but also exerted positive impacts on the region and the world.

The two countries have maintained close and friendly ties over the past year. President Widodo was the first foreign leader in Beijing after the February Olympics, and Indonesia was the first foreign country visited by President Xi since the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The 17th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G20 was held from November 15 to 16 in Bali, Indonesia. On the final day of the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, after which the two heads of state jointly issued a 15-point joint statement that highlighted the achievements of China-Indonesia relations and paved the way for continued and deeper cooperation in the future.

Editor’s note: Xin Ge is an associate professor at the School of Public Economics and Administration, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. The article reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN.

China and Indonesia have in fact forged a close relationship through centuries of exchanges via the Maritime Silk Road, and the cooperation between the two countries has only deepened under the Belt Initiative. and Road (BRI). As of 2021, China has been Indonesia’s largest trading partner for nine consecutive years, the largest export destination for six consecutive years, and a key source of investment. Bilateral trade between China and Indonesia jumped to 124.43 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, growing nearly 60 percent year on year, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. China was the second largest foreign investor in Indonesia in the first half of 2022 with $3.6 billion. Indonesia has become the second largest destination for Chinese investment in ASEAN, covering a wide range of sectors including mining, industrial parks and manufacturing, with additional potential to be unleashed in new energy, maritime cooperation and the digital economy, etc.

The two presidents together attended a trial run of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, a flagship project of China-Indonesia cooperation under the synergy of China’s BRI and Indonesia’s Global Maritime Fulcrum Jakarta plan to transform the country into a global maritime hub. Being the first high-speed railway in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is expected to reduce travel time from Jakarta to Bandung from three hours to 40 minutes.

In order to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership updated in 2013, the two sides formulated an action plan for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Indonesia (2022-2026) and they will continue to work on strategies plus plans such as the Comprehensive Regional Economic Corridor, the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” and the North Kalimantan Industrial Park to elevate bilateral cooperation to a higher level, according to the statement. The two sides agreed to work together in more areas such as marine scientific research and environmental protection, navigation safety, disaster prevention and mitigation, maritime capacity building and fisheries.

What is also important, on the occasion of the G20, is that the two parties have committed themselves to strengthening strategic coordination in regional and multilateral affairs. China and Indonesia will cooperate in multilateral forums such as the UN, APEC and the G20, and actively strengthen South-South cooperation through mechanisms and frameworks such as BRICS, the aligned and the Group of 77. Regarding each other’s internal affairs On the other hand, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to respect the principle of non-interference and firmly support each other on issues such as national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

The bilateral meetings and joint statements in Bali and Beijing between the two heads of state this year are milestones in China-Indonesia relations, which jointly demonstrate the responsibilities of major developing countries in promoting the global governance system in a direction fairer and more just and making great contributions to building a community with a shared future not only for the Chinese and Indonesian peoples, but also for all mankind.

(If you would like to contribute and have specific expertise, please contact us at [email protected] Follow @thouse_opinions Twitter for the latest comments in CGTN’s Opinion section.)