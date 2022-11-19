Elon Musk quizzes users on whether Donald Trump should be allowed back on Twitter, millions respond quickly





District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg reacts to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and Nancy Pelosi isn’t seeking re-election on ‘Making Money’.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has failed to find lucrative results from his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform, but he may have just found his solution: Donald Trump.

The new Twitter boss took to the platform on Friday evening and asked his followers if the former US president should be allowed to return to Twitter after his ban.

Trump had already been banned from Twitter immediately after the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol for allegedly inciting violence or for fear that he could use the platform in this way.

The Truth Social website on a laptop laid out in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

As for the poll, the response was overwhelming.

Musk released the poll shortly before 7 p.m., and within hours he had received millions of responses.

Eight hours later, replies were still pouring in at an average of one million per hour, Musk tweeted.

And most of the 8.4 million people polled (as of early Saturday morning) agreed that Trump, who once had a dominant presence on the platform, should be allowed to return.

In this photo illustration Elon Musk’s Twitter account is seen on a smartphone screen with the Twitter logo in the background. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk added in a later tweet, a Latin phrase that translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Musk said he has reinstated several accounts, including the satirical account Babylon Bee, but his decision on Trump “has not yet been made.”

Musk has faced near-constant criticism since taking over the platform, as he fired most of his top executives and staff, revamped the platform’s subscription and verification system and announced a number of changes to its moderation.

In another tweet on Friday, Musk assured that he was navigating Twitter to prioritize “freedom of expression, not freedom of access.”

Tesla chief Elon Musk on October 26, 2022 is seen wearing a sink as he enters Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. (Elon Musk/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“Negative/hateful tweets will be maximally deboosted and demonetized, so no ads or other revenue for Twitter,” he wrote. “You won’t find the tweet unless you search for it specifically, which is no different than [the] rest of [the] The Internet.”

“What should Twitter do next? Musk openly asked, a tweet that received nearly 300,000 responses.

As for the platform, Musk maintains that Twitter continues to “hit a new all-time high” in usage.

Musk has 116.8 million followers on the platform.

