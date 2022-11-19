Amendments to army law to be challenged in Supreme Court: Imran – Pakistan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that incumbent governments planned amendments to the Army Act would be challenged in the Supreme Court (SC), saying coalition leaders were making the changes in their own interest .

Earlier this week, a Dawn report revealed that the government was considering amending the Pakistan Army Act 1952 (PAA) to empower the appointing authority, i.e. the Prime Minister, to select any candidate with a simple notification, rather than having to go through a complex constitutional process.

The summary regarding a range of changes is set to land before the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs (CCLC), following the Ministry of Defense’s endorsement last month, after which the bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament.

Pursuant to the proposed amendment to Section 176 entitled Power to Make Rules, Subsection (2-a), in Subsection (a) of the AAP, the word retention shall be inserted after renewal in the current text of the law, while the word resignation would be inserted after the word release.

Against the backdrop of the impending retirement of outgoing Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwas later this month, the development is seen as critical and could change the equation around the expected change of command in the army.

In an informal meeting with reporters in Lahore today, the former prime minister claimed the government was making the amendments in its own interest.

Nawaz Sharif wants to bring in an army chief who would weaken the PTI, he claimed, alleging the government was trying to make armed forces like the Punjab police.

The head of the PTI also said that the appointment of the army chief should take place just like that of the chief justice. According to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act 1997, the CJP and all high court judges are appointed on the basis of seniority.

The law states that a person with five years’ experience as a High Court judge or 15 years’ experience as a High Court solicitor was eligible to be appointed as a Supreme Court judge.

I did not meet General Bajwa in Lahore

During today’s meeting, Imran said he did not meet General Bajwa in Lahore, saying President Arif Alvi had a meeting with the army chief.

Imrans’ comments come after a meeting between Alvi and General Bajwa was reported earlier this week. Afterwards, PTI sources told Dawn that the president conveyed the message from the army chiefs to Imran regarding his health.

It is pertinent to mention here that Alvi has become the figurehead of the ongoing behind-the-scenes talks between the military and the PTI. He has already facilitated at least one direct meeting between Gen Bajwa and Imran in the presidency.

However, Imran told reporters today that there were no ongoing talks with anyone at this time.

Will lead a long walk myself from Rawalpindi

The PTI leader also said he himself would lead the parties’ long march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi.

After the November 3 Wazirabad assassination attempt, Imran allowed PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar to take charge of the march. He had also said he would join the walkers later this month.

Imran expressed concern about the delay in bringing the suspect to court. I’m afraid the evidence was wasted in those 14 days.

Imran further said that he will announce the date to reach Rawalpindi on Saturday, adding that he has a medical examination tomorrow where doctors will give their opinion on his recovery.

Toshkahana gift sale allegation

Speaking about the alleged sale of gifts from Toshakhana, Imran said he would take legal action in the UK and Dubai courts against Jang Group and businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

On November 15, Zahoor appeared on Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath and claimed that the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch given to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for $2 million. worth around Rs 280 million at the time of sale in 2019. .

The Dubai-based businessman had claimed to have purchased the watch through former Accountability Minister Shahzad Akbar and Farah Khan, a close associate of Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

Responding to the allegations today, Imran said the development gave him a chance to take legal action. I have the discretion to sell or keep anything after buying it from Toshakhana.

What about the vehicles that Zardari and Nawaz took? Who will take that into account, he asked.

At one point during the interview, the PTI leader also said that he would not be prime minister again until he had full powers.

