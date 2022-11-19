Politics
What will the murderous attack in Istanbul mean for Turkish politics?
Published on:
In Turkey, the political and diplomatic fallout continues after a deadly attack on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul. Turkey blames US-backed Kurdish militants for the attack, which comes months before a tough election. On Saturday, Bulgarian prosecutors charged five people in connection with the explosion.
Mourners continue to lay flowers at the site of the November 13 bombing on Istanbul’s most notorious shopping street.
The attack left six people dead, including a mother and son, as well as a father and daughter. Dozens of others were injured.
Shop owners are cleaning up the devastation and, like the rest of the city, are trying to deal with this latest onslaught.
“It was a disaster,” said trader Lokman Kalkan.
“People were fighting for their lives. There was blood everywhere, screaming and crying. There was nothing we could do.”
As the country mourns the dead, the political repercussions are already being felt.
Security forces, after arresting the suspected suicide bomber just hours after the attack, claimed it was carried out by the Kurdish militant group the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a charge it denies.
The PKK fights against the Turkish state for more minority rights. But Devlet Bahceli, leader of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s partner parliamentary coalition, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has called for the closure of the political party that represents the Kurds in parliament, the Peoples’ Democratic Party or HDP.
“We don’t want to see separatists in parliament. We can’t stand seeing terrorists.
The HDP is already at risk of closure, accused of having links with the PKK, an accusation which it denies. Many of its parliamentary deputies are imprisoned on terrorism charges, convictions condemned as politically motivated by the European court of human rights.
Tension with the United States
The fallout from the bombings also threatens to further strain US-Turkish relations.
Police say the suicide bomber was trained by the Syrian Kurdish militia, the People’s Defense Units (YPG), which Ankara says is affiliated with the PKK. Washington supports the Syrian Kurdish group in its fight against Islamic State extremists near the Syria-Turkey border.
Speaking at the site of the bombing, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Turkey should rethink its relationship with the United States.
“We decline condolences from the US Embassy,” Soylu said. “We cannot agree to an alliance with a state that sends money from its own senate to these groups, fueling the terrorist zones of[border town]Kobane, which aims to disturb the peace in Turkey. Such a state is in a contradictory situation. It’s open and clear.”
There is a large audience in Turkey for such anti-American rhetoric, claims Senem Aydin-Duzgit of the Political Center of Istanbul.
“You have the alliance of Americans with the Kurds, especially in northern Syria. So there is this perception that America is somehow in an alliance with the PKK and the Kurdish nationalist movement. And that creates hostility,” she said.
“And there is a lot of anti-Americanism in Turkey, as well as a historical, ideological part, because you have anti-Americanism both on the right and on the left of the political spectrum.”
Ghosts of the 2015 election
The diplomatic fallout between Ankara and Washington seems contained, at least for now. Despite strong words at home, Erdogan recently met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia.
But analysts suggest the real impact could be on Turkey’s presidential elections next year. Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party, the AKP, are currently languishing in the polls.
Solo Specialprofessor of international relations at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, is wary of a repeat of the 2015 general elections, when the AKP lost its absolute majority in parliament and an alternative government could not be formed .
This forced the vote to be repeated five months later, and in the meantime the violence escalated, Ozel says. “There were terrorist incidents, and one of the most horrific terrorist incidents in the country’s history with the highest death toll took place just 20 days before the re-run of the election,” he recalls.
Erdogan’s AKP party eventually won the second election with a large majority.
Opposition parties are already raising questions about the investigation into the Istiklal Avenue bombing, in particular the speed of the investigation and its rapid conclusions.
That scrutiny is only likely to grow given the high political stakes, as many across the country look to next year’s elections with growing foreboding.
