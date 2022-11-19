Chinese President Xi seeks new diplomatic breakthroughs with Asian leaders

BANGKOK (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping has used his first face-to-face meetings with Americas allies in the Asia-Pacific since 2020 to try to forge diplomatic inroads as Washington pushes back on Beijing’s influence in the region.

Xi has not backed down from China’s longstanding claims to Taiwan and most of the South China Sea. But his comments to various leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok this week focused more on Beijing’s central economic role for its neighbors.

As China’s stature has grown, its diplomacy has become more nuanced than the heavy-handed approach that has sometimes sparked resentment in the past.

Xi Jinping’s diplomatic engagements and chorus of propaganda messages have sought to present a softer, smiley facade in what appears to be an effort to reduce friction and tension, particularly with the United States and European countries that became increasingly critical, frustrated and engaged. to compete with China, said Drew Thompson, a visiting senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

In his address to the annual summit of APEC, whose 21 member economies surround the Pacific, Xi said China stands ready to pursue peaceful coexistence and common development with all countries on the basis of mutual respect, of equality and mutual benefit.

China will continue to share its development opportunities with the world, especially with the Asia-Pacific region, added Xi, who has earned a reputation as an ardent nationalist who would always put China’s interests first and would never cede an inch of Chinese territory.

Thompson said Xi’s reappearance on the world stage after staying in China for more than two years during the pandemic was reassuring to many countries who have sought to establish contact with the summit, perhaps the only decision maker in China. .

The APEC forum is the third of three high-level Asian summits where the United States has sent the message that Washington is a reliable economic and security partner as it seeks to counter the growing influence of the China.

In a speech at a business conference Friday on the sidelines of APEC, US Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders that the United States was here to stay.

And there is no better economic partner for this region than the United States of America,” she said.

At times, leaders in Tokyo and Beijing can go years without meeting, reflecting longstanding grievances over Japan’s World War II invasion and occupation of China and other issues. During a meeting Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Bangkok, Xi stressed that the two countries should be partners, not threats.

Kishida told reporters after the 45-minute meeting that he had a candid and detailed discussion with Xi and expressed serious concerns about China’s activity in the East China Sea, including around the disputed Senkaku Islands. , and Beijing’s military activity like ballistic missile launches. But he also told Xi that there are various possibilities for cooperation and that it is important for Japan and China to achieve constructive and stable relations.

Although not a US ally like Japan, tiny Singapore largely embodies the region’s desire to balance its ties with Washington and Beijing. The US Navy’s 7th Fleet plays an active role in the strategically key South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety, and Singapore supports the US military presence.

The goal seems to be to take advantage of development opportunities and close economic ties with Beijing while resisting Chinese domination.

During his meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Xi pledged to work with the city-state whose population is largely ethnically Chinese to maintain the right direction of economic and regional integration.

In another bilateral meeting, Xi told Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country is a treaty ally and an important security partner of the United States, that China is ready to increase its imports of food and other products and to work together on agriculture, infrastructure and energy. and interpersonal exchanges.

The Philippines, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries have long had territorial disputes with China over its claims in the South China Sea.

Xi appeared to yield no ground during his meeting with Marcos, saying only that on the South China Sea, the two sides should stick to friendly consultations and handle disputes and disagreements properly.

Afterwards, Marcos’ office released a short statement saying he had expressed his joy after speaking with Xi and was looking forward to a state visit to China in January.

Marcos’ office later added that the two agreed that their maritime disputes do not define the entirety of the Philippines-China relationship.

President Joe Biden represented the United States at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting in Cambodia and then at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the United States. United in Thailand.

Xi was not at the ASEAN summit, where Premier Li Keqiang represented China. At G-20 meetings earlier this week in Bali, Indonesia, he met Biden on the sidelines.

There have been no notable signs of a warming chill between Beijing and Washington following the meeting, perhaps unsurprisingly given the myriad of contentious issues between them.

According to the United States, Biden reiterated Washington’s long-standing One China policy, which recognizes Beijing’s government while allowing informal US relations and defense ties with Taiwan, a separately governed island democracy that China claims. as his territory.

Xi stressed that the Taiwan issue is at the very core of China’s core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line not to be crossed in China-US relations, according to the minutes of the meeting. Chinese government. Of the reunion.

China held major military exercises in areas surrounding Taiwan in August in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis and fired five ballistic missiles into waters near the Japanese island of Okinawa, angering Japan.

While Xi may have taken a softer approach, he’s not backing down on any substantive issues, Thompson said.

“The speech did not seek to address underlying divergent interests or outline an alternative paradigm where China might be willing to compromise and accommodate the interests of other countries, rather than relentlessly pursue its own at the expense of other countries,” he said.

Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, contributed to this story.