US cites Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immunity from Gujarat riots to defend protection of Saudi Crown Prince MBS

The US government cited the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in defending the immunity granted to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The US intelligence community discovered that Mohammad bin Salman, often referred to as MBS, ordered the killing of Khashoggi in 2018. However, he has not been punished and the US government continues to engage with him and the ruling Saudi family.

The Joe Biden administration said Thursday in response to a complaint filed by Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, that MBS enjoys immunity in the United States because he is the head of a government. MBS was recently appointed Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. While the decision drew criticism from Cengiz and human rights advocates, the Biden administration defended the decision and cited precedents, implicating Modi.

What did the US government say?

Modi was sanctioned by the United States from 2005 to 2014 for his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. The ban on his entry to the United States was lifted in 2014 when he became Prime Minister of India. US State Department senior deputy spokesman Vedant Patel cited Modi and others in defending MBS’s immunity.

“It is a long-standing and consistent line of effort. It has been applied to a number of heads of state before. A few examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, the Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014, and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018. This is a constant practice that we have bestowed upon Heads of State, Heads of Government and Foreign Ministers,” Patel said.

When asked that none of these people, including Modi, murdered a journalist who happened to be a permanent resident of the United States, Patel said the US government’s position on MBS was not a position on the merits of the case but a question of the law of the country.

“It is not a reflection of the merits of the case or a reflection of our view of the brutal murder of Mr Khashoggi. It is a reflection of a legal designation that stems from the Crown Prince’s role as as head of government,” Patel said.

The US government’s citation of Modi in defense of MBS has drawn some criticism from commentators, but there has been no official word from New Delhi on the matter so far.

Why was PM Modi banned from the United States?

The then-George W Bush administration barred Modi from entering the United States under a provision that denies visas to any foreign official who “has directly committed, at any time, particularly serious violations of freedom of religion,” according to India time.

The US government not only denied Modi a diplomatic visa but also canceled his tourist and business visa.

The HAVE a 2005 report further notes, “U.S. officials argued that the State Department’s position on the Gujarat riots was largely based on reports of the findings of the National Human Rights Commission of India and other independent Indian sources. His findings on the Gujarat riots and the role of the then BJP government, state police and other official bodies as well as Chief Minister Narendra Modi, are all contained in detail in the Department of Justice’s annual reports. American State on Human Rights and Religious Liberty. »

However, the ban ended when Modi became Prime Minister of India in 2014. Hours after his victory, then-US President Barack Obama spoke to Modi by phone and invited him to the United States.

MBS’ role in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi was a US-based journalist and columnist for The Washington Post. He walked into the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, Turkey. It was his last sighting. It is believed that he was murdered inside the embassy.

“Saudi officials said the journalist was killed in a ‘rogue operation’ by a team of agents sent to persuade him to return to the kingdom, while Turkish officials said the agents acted on orders from the highest levels of the Saudi government,” said the BBC.

The US government, however, concluded that Saudi Crown Prince MBS was behind the murder.

“We believe that Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” a declassified US Intelligence Community report said in February 2021.

The report ruled out that it could have been a “rogue” operation.

“We base this assessment on the Crown Prince’s control over decision-making in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman’s protective detail in the operation…Since 2017, the Crown Prince has absolute control of the Kingdom’s security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince’s authorization,” the report said.

