Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport: all you need to know





In a bid to boost connectivity and tourism in the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport, Donyi Polo Airport, at Hollongi of Itanagar, as well as a power station 600 MW hydropower at Kameng in West Kameng district on Saturday, November 19. . Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for Greenfield Airport in Hollongi and inaugurated the upgraded Tezu Airport in 2019. The airport, which is named after “Donyi Polo”, a god revered by the indigenous communities of the state, will help the people of Arunachal Pradesh and upper Assam achieve an important dream. It will be Arunachal Pradesh’s third operational airport, bringing the region’s total number of airports in the northeast to 16. In the northeast, only nine airports were built between 1947 and 2014. Since then, the Modi government has built seven airports in the northeast. in just eight years. Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, Imphal International Airport, Manipur, Silchar Airport, Assam, Dibrugarh Airport, Assam, Dimapur Airport, Nagaland, Agartala Airport and Tripura are some of the major airports in the northeast. The Hollongi terminal, which has a peak handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour, was built at a cost of around Rs 955 crore, according to an official statement. It was built on an area of ​​4,100 m². The airport, which is Arunachal Pradesh’s first new airport, was constructed on a site spanning over 690 acres at a cost of over Rs 640 crore. The airport is suitable for all-weather daytime operations thanks to its 2,300m runway. It will be the first airport in Arunachal Pradesh with a 2,300 meter runway, allowing Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft, to land and take off. “The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and resource recycling. Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, bringing to 16 the number total number of airports in the North East region From 1947 to In 2014, only nine airports were built in the North East Within eight years, the Modi government built seven airports in the North East “, reads the official press release. On October 18, Indigo Airlines made a successful test landing of one of its aircraft in the brand new terminal. According to a report quoting AAI Managing Director Dilip Kumar Sajnani, in addition to IndiGo, Akasha and Flybig airlines have also expressed interest in starting flight operations from Donyi Polo airport. The flights took off for the first time in 75 years from airports in five northeastern states: Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. Also read:The North East matters to governments’ plans to make air connectivity a lifeline for nations: Scindia

