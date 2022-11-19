Xi Jinping never asked for a military base, says Papua New Guinea leader | world news

Chinese President Xi Jinping has never shown interest in a military base in Papua New Guinea, the nation’s leader says, as US allies grow increasingly worried about Beijing’s security interests in The pacific.

Speaking to Bloomberg at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Prime Minister James Marape said the two men only discussed what they could do for us in conversation. 20 minutes on Friday.

Nothing about the military, nothing about aid and grants, he said when asked what they were talking about.

Allow me to be open and frank, added Marape. China has never, ever made clear its interest in a military base or presence of that nature in PNG.

Papua New Guinea is the largest nation in the Pacific with over nine million people and is rich in natural resources including gold, timber and seafood. In recent years, increasing competition between United States and China in the Pacific has brought Papua New Guinea to the fore, due to its economic ties to Beijing and its historic ties to Australia, which administered the country until its independence in 1975.

The United States and Australia stepped up diplomatic lobbying in the Pacific after the Solomon Islands and China signed a security deal in April. For the first time ever, in September, US President Joe Biden welcomed all Pacific leaders, including Marape, to the White House.