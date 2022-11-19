We will continue the fight for the recognition of “Northern Cyprus”





The crescendo of Turkish provocation over the Cyprus issue continues, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan repeating inflammatory statements despite messages of condemnation from the West. “We will continue the fight for the recognition of the [unrecognised] “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, said the President of Turkey in his communication with the head of the pseudo-state Ersin Tatar. As reported by SKAICommenting on reports that the pseudo-state would become an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States, Erdoan said they would continue the fight together in line with the “historic appeal” he made to the international community in his speech in the United States General Assembly of the United Nations for the recognition of the “RTCN”. Clearly denouncing Turkish provocation and inflammatory rhetoric, US Senator Robert Menendez closed the door on Turkey’s purchase of F-16 fighter jets. At the same time, he called the Turkish president authoritarian while saying he is talking to dictators and his behavior also threatens US interests. As long as I am chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and have a say in the sale of military equipment, I will not agree to sell F-16s to Turkey, Menendez stressed, adding: We should not reward a country that is aggressive towards its neighbours.” Referring to Erdoan, Menendez said: He calls Cypriots and those who love freedom enemies. He works with some of the world’s most brutal dictators, from Xi Jinping in China to Putin in Russia. Erdoan sees the illegal annexation of part of Ukraine and takes notice. Because he wants to do the same in northern Cyprus and annex the occupied territories,” he continued. The senator said he was pleased that US President Joe Biden had decided to end the arms embargo against the Republic of Cyprus, but opposed Biden’s idea of ​​selling more F-16s to Turkey and to modernize the Turkish Air Force. Today, the threat of annexation of the occupied areas of Cyprus must be taken seriously. That being said, I don’t believe the United States should put the F-16 fighters in the hands of President Erdoan. And that is why, as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I will not approve the sale of any F-16s to Turkey until it stops its campaign of provocations in the region in the sense wide, he said. READ MORE: Turkey’s cooperation with Afghanistan has increased since the Taliban took over Kabul.

