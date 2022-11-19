Attack on Imran Khan: Fear still haunts people





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) said on Friday that intelligence reports suggest there are fears of another attack on Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said this while hearing a petition filed by traders against the closure of roads in Islamabad due to PTI protests and sit-ins and another petition from the PTI asking for a NOC for the sit-in and the rally in the federal capital. Traders took the position in the petition that the PTI protest would bring the Federal Capital to a standstill.

During the hearing, the IHC judge, citing intelligence reports submitted to the court, said there was a possibility of another attack on Imran’s life. Police presented a report in court saying there is a possibility of another bid on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the protest, which Khan plans to join after recovering from his injuries .

Justice Aamer remarked that it is the responsibility of the government and the state to look into the matter and resolve this problem related to the security of the Khans.

At the start of the proceedings, Judge Aamer ordered the PTI to submit a new plea to the administration of Islamabad asking for permission to organize a sit-in in the capital. He added that if the issue is not resolved, a new petition can also be filed. He pointed out that it was not the responsibility of the courts to assign a place for the sit-in. He added that it is at the discretion of the administrations if they want to give the authorization for the D-Chowk or F-9 park.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in an assassination attempt during the PTI Long March

The IHC Chief Justice observed that the administration should decide the rules and regulations of the protest. He said the same was also ordered by the Supreme Court. The IHC bench asked if roads in Islamabad were still closed and asked for an update on the situation in other provinces.

He asks what happens to the directives given to the provincial government by the center and what will happen if the provinces do not comply with the directives of the federal government. He continued that protest is the democratic right of every political and non-political party, but respecting the rights of ordinary citizens is also important. The judge argued that even in England people congregate at 10 Downing Street. They protest but do not block the streets.

IHC Chief Justice told PTI lawyer that when SC said they couldn’t stop the long march, you blocked GT Road and other highways and asked the party to demonstrate his responsibility.

He also clarified that if the PTI wanted to organize a demonstration, it should submit a new request to the administration and if permission is given, ensure that the roads are not blocked and that the rights of citizens are protected.

Later, the IHC bench postponed the hearing of the case until November 22 for further proceedings.

The traders in the petition had taken the position that the SC earlier this year had sought assurances from the PTI that it would limit its protest to a specific location. However, the petitioner said the party breached its pledge and marched to D-Chowk and burned trees and damaged public property.

