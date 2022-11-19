Politics
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 PM Modi to lead BJP poll campaign with over 2 dozen rallies
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022With the Gujarat assembly elections approaching, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now at the peak of its campaign and betting on its most popular face to lead the charge.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold nearly 25 rallies, criss-crossing the state over the next fortnight. It will be an action-packed three-day program for Prime Minister Modi in his home country starting today.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will address rallies in different districts of the state as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for the Assembly elections next month.
He arrived in the state on Saturday November 19 and addressed a rally in Valsad district. This rally was held in the village of Jujwa.
PM Modi also organized a roadshow at Vapi.
This is Modi’s second visit to his home country after the timetable for assembly elections was announced. During his last visit on November 6, he had addressed a rally at Kaprada in Valsad district and attended a mass wedding ceremony at Bhavnagar.
PM Gujarat Tour -DAY 2:
On November 20, Prime Minister Modi will visit Somnath Temple and then address four gatherings in Saurashtra region. Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad have been finalized to host the four rallies.
In the last assembly elections, the BJP was unable to win a single seat in these Saurashtra assembly constituencies. The party won the state polls but could not break through that congressional stronghold.
On the third day (November 21), PM Modi will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari. While Bharuch was the constituency of former Congress strongman Ahmed Patel, BJP State Chairman CR Paatil, a native of Navsari, won his seat in Lok Sabha by one of the best margins across the country.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also from Gujarat, and BJP National Chairman JP Nadda are expected to hold more than 15 rallies in the poll-linked state. The party has already compiled a star activist list of 40 leaders, including top ministers from BJP-led states. They should also campaign for at least 2-3 days during which they will organize at least 2-3 rallies.
There is huge demand from the candidates for Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to campaign in the state. In addition to 40-star activists, the BJP has delegated MPs and MPs across the state focusing on each assembly. constituency.
Popular leaders like Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak from Uttar Pradesh to Nitin Naveen from Bihar and party MPs like Radha Mohan Singh, Nishikant Dubey, Satya Pal Singh and others are already camping in the state.
In the 2017 elections in Gujarat, the BJP was stopped at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for 27 years, with Narendra Modi being the state’s longest-serving chief minister.
This time the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and CR Paatil is aiming to secure its highest number of seats topping 140. The state has long been a stronghold of the BJP and the party aims to return to power for the seventh term.
Elections for the Gujarat Assembly, which has 182 members, will be held in two phases – on December 1 and 5 – and the counting of votes will begin on December 8.
ALSO READ: Gujarat Elections: Daily Bets Challenge as Independent Pays Rs 10,000 Deposit to EC in Re 1 Coins
ALSO READ: Gujarat Election: Congress Can Only Break The Country, Not Unite It, Says JP Nadda On Bharat Jodo Yatra
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/elections/news/pm-modi-gujarat-visit-live-updates-bjp-election-campaign-gujarat-assembly-polls-2022-valsad-rally-vapi-roadshow-2022-11-19-825012
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 PM Modi to lead BJP poll campaign with over 2 dozen rallies
- Attack on Imran Khan: Fear still haunts people
- Aztec Swim and Dive continues to lead the charge at SMU Invite
- Georgia flu cases drop but remain ‘very high’ heading into Thanksgiving week
- Scientists identify gene behind partial brain vulnerability to Alzheimer’s disease
- Deadly missile attack in Poland by Ukrainian air defenses
- Chris Hemsworth is taking a break after finding out he’s at risk for Alzheimer’s
- We will continue the fight for the recognition of “Northern Cyprus”
- Manika Batra wins bronze at the Asian Cup, becoming the first Indian woman to medal in an event
- Veteran actor Tabassum, best known for his child roles and his Bollywood talk show, dies of cardiac arrest at 78
- Sunak wins the markets. Voters are another story
- DOJ appoints special counsel Jack Smith to oversee Trump criminal investigations : NPR