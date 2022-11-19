Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 PM Modi to lead BJP poll campaign with over 2 dozen rallies

Image source: PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Prime Minister Modi to lead BJP campaign with over 2 dozen rallies.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 With the Gujarat assembly elections approaching, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now at the peak of its campaign and betting on its most popular face to lead the charge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold nearly 25 rallies, criss-crossing the state over the next fortnight. It will be an action-packed three-day program for Prime Minister Modi in his home country starting today.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will address rallies in different districts of the state as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for the Assembly elections next month.

He arrived in the state on Saturday November 19 and addressed a rally in Valsad district. This rally was held in the village of Jujwa.

PM Modi also organized a roadshow at Vapi.

This is Modi’s second visit to his home country after the timetable for assembly elections was announced. During his last visit on November 6, he had addressed a rally at Kaprada in Valsad district and attended a mass wedding ceremony at Bhavnagar.

PM Gujarat Tour -DAY 2:

On November 20, Prime Minister Modi will visit Somnath Temple and then address four gatherings in Saurashtra region. Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad have been finalized to host the four rallies.

In the last assembly elections, the BJP was unable to win a single seat in these Saurashtra assembly constituencies. The party won the state polls but could not break through that congressional stronghold.

On the third day (November 21), PM Modi will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari. While Bharuch was the constituency of former Congress strongman Ahmed Patel, BJP State Chairman CR Paatil, a native of Navsari, won his seat in Lok Sabha by one of the best margins across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also from Gujarat, and BJP National Chairman JP Nadda are expected to hold more than 15 rallies in the poll-linked state. The party has already compiled a star activist list of 40 leaders, including top ministers from BJP-led states. They should also campaign for at least 2-3 days during which they will organize at least 2-3 rallies.

There is huge demand from the candidates for Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to campaign in the state. In addition to 40-star activists, the BJP has delegated MPs and MPs across the state focusing on each assembly. constituency.

Popular leaders like Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak from Uttar Pradesh to Nitin Naveen from Bihar and party MPs like Radha Mohan Singh, Nishikant Dubey, Satya Pal Singh and others are already camping in the state.

In the 2017 elections in Gujarat, the BJP was stopped at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for 27 years, with Narendra Modi being the state’s longest-serving chief minister.

This time the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and CR Paatil is aiming to secure its highest number of seats topping 140. The state has long been a stronghold of the BJP and the party aims to return to power for the seventh term.

Elections for the Gujarat Assembly, which has 182 members, will be held in two phases – on December 1 and 5 – and the counting of votes will begin on December 8.

