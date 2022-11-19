The striking image left by Boric’s meeting with Xi Jinping | National





While the president was flanked by women, in front of him the Chinese leader was at a table seated with only men. Another nod from the government to feminism, a concept raised by Boric from the campaign, included in his program and promoted since entering La Moneda through gestures and policies.

This Friday, President Gabriel Boric met with the Chinese leaderXi Jinping, during a bilateral meeting within the framework of APEC in Thailand. The meeting took place in a room at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Bangkok and took place with five people on each side. Photographs of the moment shared by the presidency show two hostels widely separated, with floral arrangements between the two, and in the background two flags from each country. The focus, yes, could be on who made up the teams: while the president was flanked by five women, the Chinese delegation, also made up of six people, was made up of only men. Among the authorities who sat next to Boric was Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola, the third woman to head the Foreign Office in the portfolio’s history, which began in 1810. Before Urrejola, Carolina Valdivia was a substitute during the last part of Sebastián Piera’s second term, and the first to occupy this post was Soledad Alvear, in 2000, under the government of former President Ricardo Lagos. The difference has not gone unnoticed on social networks. The Chinese were impressed during the #APEC2022 with the Commercial Delegation of President Boric, all feminine and talented! They invited everyone for a State visit in 2023, good business and work is coming for our small, long and beautiful country. —Miguel Oyarzo (@miguelaustro) November 18, 2022 Boric and feminism The feminist component of this gesture was marked in the 2021 campaign. For example, in his program, the deputy at the time declared that the priorities listed in the text “will be carried out by decentralizing, by integrating a feminist perspective”. And there were several moves towards this position when he came to power: in January, for example, he appointed Izkia Siches as the first woman to head the Ministry of the Interior and on the day of the change of command, police officer Lorena Cid She became the first woman to drive the Ford Galaxie. Even days before entering La Moneda, Boric reaffirmed that being a feminist administration was a commitment that “is the basis of our government”. “I would like to talk to men, not just the older ones, but all the men who also inevitably keep the machismo we were raised in,” Boric left at an interdepartmental meeting. Already as president, and In terms of policies, Boric has recently advanced, with his leadership, the categorization of caregivers in the social register of homes, who in their majority – according to the authority itself – are women.. “We are to lay the foundations of a national healthcare system which recognizes, socializes and values ​​the work done by thousands of caregivers (especially women) in our country, and who have been invisible for too long. We are moving forward,” he celebrated. To the above is added the “Chile plan for all”a measure conceived within the framework of the promulgation of the law on parental responsibility and the effective payment of alimony. according UN Womenfeminism “is a movement that defends the equal social, political, legal and economic rights of women compared to men”.

