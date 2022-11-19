Trkiye-brokered Russia-Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months





A historic agreement guaranteeing the safe passage of commercial vessels from Ukraine across the Black Sea has been extended for another four months. Russia and Ukraine agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal for 120 days in Istanbul on Thursday with the backing of Turkey, which played a mediating and guarantor role in brokering the deal and overseeing its implementation. “In accordance with the resolution adopted by Türkiye, the UN, the Russian Federation and Ukraine, the Black Sea Grains Initiative has been extended for another 120 days from November 19, 2022, following quadrilateral discussions organized by the Türkiye”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on his Twitter page. The Turkish leader went further to say that nearly 500 ships have transported more than 11 million tonnes of grain and food in the past four months, underlining the importance of the Black Sea Agreement for global food supply and security. The deal was previously set to expire this Saturday. Russia withdrew from the Türkiye-brokered deal in late October, arguing that it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea due to alleged drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol carried out by the Ukrainian forces. Ukraine has denied the charges, saying they were based on false pretenses. Moscow’s statement sparked speculation of a reignited global food crisis. Shipments via the Black Sea resumed in early August after Ukrainian and Russian ministers each signed separate but identical grain and fertilizer export agreements in Istanbul on July 22. The historic agreement, brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations, allowed Ukrainian grain exports to restart through Black Sea ports. Exports were initially halted when Russia launched what it called a “special military operation” on February 24. Millions of tonnes of grain have been trapped in silos across the country, causing food prices to soar and raising fears of a global food crisis. Under the deal, Ukraine resumed grain exports through its ports in the Odessa region, while Moscow secured guarantees for its own grain and fertilizer exports. Both Ukraine and Russia are major food suppliers, accounting for 29% of global wheat exports and 80% of global sunflower exports, which are mainly transported through the Black Sea. Ukraine, known as one of the breadbaskets of the world, is a major grain supplier to dozens of developing countries. Last year, the country’s grain exports totaled $12.2 billion, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country’s total exports. Before the war, Ukraine exported 98% of its grains and oilseeds via the Black Sea, at a rate of up to 6 million tonnes per month. But with ports blocked and the rail system unable to cope with the extra volume, the country was only exporting between 1 and 1.5 million tons a month. Russia’s recent withdrawal from the deal has reignited fears over world hunger and food prices, with the inability to export grain from Ukrainian ports directly causing food prices to spike. In early November, President Vladimir Putin pledged to honor the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces.

