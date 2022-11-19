Imran Khan, the army and the silver lining





We are in 2007. The charismatic Benazir Bhutto returns to her native country after her exile. She was warned of a suicide attempt on her life. But she is a maverick. She calls herself “Zulfikar’s daughter”. As she steps off the plane, a smile of triumph graces her face. Tears of joy flow down her cheeks. “I am very moved to return to my country. I dreamed of this day for so many months. I counted the hours. I counted the minutes. See this land, see the grass, see the sky.

Two months later, unbeknownst to Benazir Bhutto, the sun is rising on the wrong side of the horizon. All day she is overwhelmed with work and meetings. In the afternoon, she addresses a huge campaign rally at the Liaquat National Bagh in Rawalpindi. There are chants and slogans. PPP flags fly in the arena. The euphoria is palpable. She knows she has to fight tooth and nail to be the next prime minister. Even at the cost of playing Russian roulette with his life!

As Zulfikar’s daughter leaves the park in an armored vehicle, she raises her head through the hatch of the sunroof to wave to the cheering crowd. And just then, a 15-year-old boy points a gun to his head. The shots are fired at close range. She takes a fall. Shortly after, an explosion shakes the ground. The sniper was silenced.

Fifteen years later, another Maverick, standing atop a shipping container, waves to a delighted crowd just before shots are fired. But, luckily, he survives the assassination attempt with bullet fragments lodged in his leg. This is Imran Khan – a man driven by unbridled ambition to reclaim his lost power as Prime Minister of Pakistan. If there’s anything he shares with Benazir Bhutto more than anything else, it’s his popularity. He is very dynamic, deeply inspiring and extremely popular. But Adolf Hitler too.

Known for his trimmed mustache and rousing speeches, Hitler was able to revive Germany after the humiliation his country suffered at the end of World War I in the form of the Treaty of Versailles. “This age must be called, not the decline of the West,” the Führer proclaimed, “but the resurrection of the peoples of this West of ours. Only what is old decays and perishes. Let it die “But new life will arise. Our leadership has the will and the faith is with the people. Imran Khan, just like Hitler, possesses an unmistakable duende that draws crowds like a magnet. In a 1918 speech, he captures the imagination of his supporters: “The weak are starving. I will do my best – all my policies will be made to uplift our working class, for our laborers, for our farmers who work all year round and (don’t earn) any money No country can prosper when there is a small island of rich people and a sea of ​​poor people.

But democracy is more than a popularity contest. Your popularity does not and should not entitle you to special privileges. It doesn’t give you the right to block roads and highways and wreak havoc when you should be sitting in parliament to serve the people who elected you. Despite its utter disregard for parliamentary procedure, IK managed to mobilize the masses behind a powerful message, that the military should stay out of politics – a poignant message except that it reeks of duplicity and hypocrisy . What he is really saying is that the military should continue to help him as they have done in the past, but not his political opponents. Pampered by military generals for over a decade and funded by generous donors and fundraisers, including but not limited to Arif Naqvi, he is so spoiled that he is quick to call on the generals “chowkidars” when left to his own devices, biting the hand that fed him.

The question is: what now? Can we find a ray of hope in the clouds of uncertainty that hang ominously over the future of Pakistani democracy?

Let’s start by welcoming the statement made by General Qamar Bajwa himself on October 4 in Washington DC that the armed forces have moved away from politics and also want to stay out in the future. Hopefully the new army chief, as General Ashfaq Kayani did in 2008, will ban military officers from holding civilian positions in government. That an army commander will not be eligible for an extension in the future.

On the other hand, to end dynastic politics, let’s introduce term limits. No more than two terms for the Prime Minister and the President and for all representatives in the National Assembly and the Senate.

As I mentioned in my last article, term limits will prevent the president or prime minister from amassing too much power. It is embarrassing that Shehbaz Sharif, the current prime minister of Pakistan, has to rush to London so often, as if to seek advice or approval from his party’s ultimate bigwig, Nawaz Sharif. It reminds us of the movie Godfather featuring a mafia kingpin. “Never let anyone know what you think.”

Let’s not turn Pakistan into an autocratic state. We don’t need a powerful leader; we need a powerful system. A system of checks and balances. A system that promotes education and health and high infrastructure development. A system that puts a damper on elite capture. A system that guarantees equal protection and due process for all. A system that does not suppress dissent and freedom of expression.

“The dominant ideas of each era have been the ideas of its ruling class.” -Karl Marx

Published in The Express Tribune, November 19, 2022.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all our daily pieces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2386987/imran-khan-the-military-and-the-silver-lining The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos