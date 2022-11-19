Why Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern doesn’t consider her meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping a victory





China – our most important economic relationship and our most complicated diplomatic relationship. “Mr. President, I am very happy to meet you here today face to face,” Ardern told Chinese President Xi Jinping. Jinping told our Prime Minister that he considers New Zealand an important friend. “We have long recognized that we have different systems and different worldviews,” Ardern said. But just as Ardern was impressing on Xi the importance of global stability, the media was swayed by his security. Ardern said she didn’t think it was a power grab. “No, I don’t think so – it’s not like the leaders sit there and give instructions to move people around,” she said. Ardern is among the revolving doors of world leaders who came and went while Xi remained in the room. However, she managed to squeeze in some extra time, stretching the scheduled 20 minutes with the Chinese president into almost an hour. “Most of the meeting was spent talking about recent developments, issues of the day,” Ardern said. And she said the reunion helped mature the relationship – but didn’t see it as a victory. “It was a constructive conversation – that’s what I was hoping for and that’s what it was,” Ardern explained. “I don’t think I would use that language with a bilateral agreement…I’m confident we had an open conversation, we spoke openly and frankly.” And she learned from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mistake and did not reveal what happened behind closed doors. “Not for me to share the opinions of another leader,” Ardern said. Leaders have agreed on a trade mission to China – dates just need to be set. But a quick meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris was derailed when news of North Korea’s launch of long-range nuclear weapons broke. A high-level meeting was quickly convened. “We strongly condemn these actions and again call on North Korea to end further unlawful destabilizing acts,” Harris said. The meeting was a deliberate show of force by the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, which condemned North Korea’s actions . A trip and a day, marked by mega-meetings for our Prime Minister – some of them unforeseen. The Prime Minister is not leaving this trip with many tangible things – besides getting more Vietnamese limes for the Kiwis and accepting a trade mission at some point. But this trip wasn’t about massive announcements, it was about massive meetings – world leaders coming face to face for the first time in three years to discuss an increasingly complex world.

