Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan and others attend





Image source: Instagram/bollywoodnews1710

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in Mumbai. Ira’s family members arrived in traditional dress, including both her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Image source: Instagram/bollywoodnews1710

Superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutta’s daughter, theater manager Ira Khan, got engaged to Nupur Shikhare on Friday. Ira had announced in September that she would soon be engaged to the famous fitness trainer

Image source: Instagram/bollywoodnews1710

Aamir Khan wore white kurta pajamas for his daughter’s Ira engagement party. He was accompanied by his mother, who is recovering from health issues

Image source: Instagram/bollywoodnews1710

Kiran Rao wore a blue colored saree for Ira’s engagement in Mumbai. In this photo, Kiran is pictured with her son Azad

Image source: Instagram/bollywoodnews1710

Actor Gulshan Devaiah who is a friend of Ira Khan has arrived for his engagement party. he opted for casual clothes

Image source: Instagram/bollywoodnews1710

Imran Khan made a rare appearance at Ira Khan’s engagement party in Mumbai. Ira and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare have been together for two years

Image source: Instagram/bollywoodnews1710

Fatima Sana Shaikh attended her friend Ira Khan’s engagement party in an embellished white top and palazzo pants

Image source: Instagram/bollywoodnews1710

Kiran Rao poses for a sweet photo with Nupur Shikhare ahead of her engagement to Ira Khan. He wore a black tuxedo for the occasion

Image source: Instagram/bollywoodnews1710

Close friend of Aamir Khan, Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker attended Bollywood superstar’s daughter’s engagement party in Mumbai

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/photos/entertainment-ira-khan-nupur-shikhare-engagement-photos-aamir-khan-kiran-rao-imran-khan-fatima-sana-shaikh-reena-dutta-2022-11-18-824867 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos