US hails PM Modi’s efforts for adding ‘today’s era is not one of war’ in G20 joint statement

Washington [US]Nov. 19 (ANI): The White House on Friday (local time) hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key role in adding the message “the era of today is not one of war” to the President Russian Vladimir Putin in the context of the Ukraine-Russia conflict this is now part of the final statement of the G20 joint declaration in Bali, Indonesia.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing that the United States had passed the G20 summit and that President Joe Biden had spoken with Prime Minister Modi and the Indonesian President Joko Widodo and highlighted India’s key role in the joint statement.

“We had a successful G20 summit. President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Modi and the President of Indonesia. India played a critical role in brokering the summit declaration. Prime Minister Modi clearly indicated that today’s era should not be one of war,” said Jean-Pierre.

Modi, in his statement to Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand in September this year in the context of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, said: “the era of today is not that of war”.

“It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that preserves peace and stability. This includes upholding the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflict.” The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. Peaceful conflict resolution and efforts to resolve crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue are essential. Today’s era must not be one of war,” according to the G20 joint statement adopted on Wednesday.

During a special briefing, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said: “Prime Minister Modi’s message that ‘the era is not a war’ resonated very deeply in all delegations and helped fill the gap between the different parties”.

Kwatra said, “India played a key role in the success of the outcome document negotiations.”

During the special briefing, Kwatra also said that India contributed “constructively” to the drafting of the G20 outcome document.

The White House press secretary also praised Prime Minister Modi’s role in addressing food and energy security issues and reiterated US support for India’s G20 presidency.

“We discussed current food and energy security challenges and efforts to build a resilient global economy. Prime Minister Modi’s relationship was key to this outcome. We look forward to supporting India’s G20 Presidency next year,” said Jean-Pierre.

During the pandemic, India ensured food security for its 1.3 billion citizens. At the same time, food grains were also provided to many countries in need. The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will have no solution.

“We need to establish a mutual agreement to keep the manure and food grain supply chain stable and secure. In India, for sustainable food security, we are promoting natural farming and re-populating nutritious and traditional food grains like millet. “Millet can also solve global problems. Malnutrition and hunger. We must all celebrate the International Year of Millet with great enthusiasm next year,” Prime Minister Modi said at the Summit.

India’s energy security is also important for global growth, as it is the fastest growing economy in the world. “We should not promote any restriction on energy supply and stability of the energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy and environment. By 2030 , half of our electricity will be produced from renewable sources Time-bound and affordable financing and sustainable supply of technology for developing countries is essential for an inclusive energy transition,” Prime Minister Modi added.

As India took over the G20 Presidency for the year 2023 from Indonesia, all eyes are on India as New Delhi would set the agenda that would create an environment of better cooperation among the countries of the South and advanced countries, because it is non-partisan and enjoys trust. both.

The agenda is likely to be cooperation for sustainable and equitable development for shared global peace and prosperity and capacity building to deal with emerging global challenges.

Prosperity and peace in the Global South will be at the center of India’s G20 Presidency.

This was the clear significance of Prime Minister Modi’s speech while unveiling the logo, website and agenda of the presidency under the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or one land, one family, one future.

As one of the largest multilateral platforms controlling 85% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) and two-thirds of its population, the G20 wields significant influence, especially among the developed countries of North America. and from Europe. (ANI)

