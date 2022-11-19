China-Canada clash between Xi and Trudeau reminds autocrats of what the free world looks like

We’ve seen more than a few awkward moments lately for the world’s most ambitious autocrats. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared large swaths of eastern Ukraine annexed in an elaborate ceremony in Moscow. A few days later, his troops were completely routed and forced into a long retreat. The prime minister of vietnam was comically caught on a live stream, provided by none other than the US State Department, making derogatory remarks about the US President and his team. Then there were the reported leaks about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. taking on Chinese President Xi Jinping for alleged malicious interference in his country’s elections.

What these leaders hate most, as evidenced by Xi’s videotaped tantrum with Trudeau, is transparency. We should work hard to make sure they have to publicly confront more of these inconvenient truths.

This episode exploded into the public arena on Thursday when the media pool captured Xi slamming Trudeau at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia for allegedly leaking details of the private exchange, which was held to the press. tuesday. Everything we discussed was leaked in the log. It’s not appropriate, a smiling Xi said through a translator, according to the footage. And that’s not how the conversation was conducted.

To his credit, Trudeau replied: In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue, and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things we will not agree on. Indeed, its standard operating procedure for Democratic leaders is to release material favorable to them to the press after meeting with foreign government officials.

Breaking out of their tightly controlled environments can be difficult for these leaders. They can’t just throw journalists in jail, and their threats against Western nations seem even more pathetically pyrrhic than usual. Leaders like Xi and Putin are beginning to realize their limits, and the responsibilities that come with surrounding themselves with sycophants. Welcome to the free world.

Unfortunately and inexcusably, the Biden administration has underperformed when it comes to overexposure.

I remember when President Barack Obama went to Beijing. My colleagues in the avant-garde press team, led by Johanna Maska, have in fact Chinese officials accept questions to their leaders by American journalists after their meeting. It created a truly remarkable moment, where The New York Times got to publicly question the same Xi Jinping about why his government was kicking the newspaper out of the country.

Ironically, for all its bluster, President Donald Trump’s team wasn’t that hard on Beijing when it came to basic things like this. Instead, they reverted to the old bad habit of not answering reporters’ questions. Unfortunately, Biden hasn’t fared much better. obama tenuous three times as many joint press conferences with world leaders at this stage of his presidency.

The Biden administration came in saying it would have the highest standards of transparency and that it would put human rights at the center of American foreign policy. It didn’t quite work out that way. While they have a great affinity for superficially strong statements and tweets, their actions contradict a much more troubling trend. The State Department recently celebrated with many principles posts the importance of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. But it still provided Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman with precisely that kind of impunity for ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Now is the perfect time for the Biden administration to expand press access. Xi is in the face of increasing internal pressure. The Vietnamese leader caught on camera boasted of the ease with which it was possible to fend off American pressure to take a tougher line on Russia. Let’s arrange to ask him a few more questions at the next world gathering.

American leaders, but also European and other democratically elected ones, must push longer. Let reporters stay longer in the room. Provide more in-depth briefings afterwards. Go to the record instead of insisting on being named as an anonymous official source.

Autocrats are certainly not going to correct themselves automatically. We need to see US officials and others behave well. Giving more interviews will put additional pressure on a wide range of presidents, prime ministers and other heads of state to appear more in front of the microphones. Advanced teams should insist on more press-friendly setups and schedules.

Finally, the White House and State Department can give more honest accounts of meetings with foreign officials. Let’s put an end once and for all to vague comic language like, We discussed important bilateral issues. I can confess as a recovering diplomat that these are just a bunch of meaningless words we utter to fill space. Instead, write that we told the Chinese to stop killing Uyghurs and arrest protesters. Of course, just as Xi showed in Indonesia, it will temporarily ruffle some feathers.

But during my time in the White House, I saw how most of the time autocrats want those calls and meetings more than the United States. They are desperate for the stardom and legitimacy conferred only by meeting with Democratic leaders. It’s time we used our considerable influence to make dictators and despots feel a little less comfortable when dealing with the world.