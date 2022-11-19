Israeli Defense Ministry reassures Greece and Cyprus on trilateral alliance





Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met today in Athens with Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulosthree weeks after visiting Turkey and meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, taking the opportunity to criticize Iran’s activities and offer Israel’s help in easing the ongoing Turkish-Greek dispute. Iranian aggression continues to be a great threat to the region and the world, Gantz said during a joint press conference with his host. We see Iran’s involvement in the war in Ukraine; the UN Board of Governors voted again tonight affirming that it (Iran) continues to develop its nuclear program. We see its support for terrorism and its proxies in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and also in the West Bank, and just this week an Iranian drone hit a civilian ship. This is another sign of the need to stop the spread of Iranian influence in the region and the world and its influence on its affiliates. This is what we are doing under the umbrella of CENTCOM in the region.” Israel has formed a strong partnership with Greece and Cyprus over the past decade, especially against the backdrop of deteriorating ties with Turkey. Wide-ranging security relationships include joint military exercises, intelligence cooperation and more. The outgoing minister spent his last days in office trying to stabilize Israel’s regional ties in order to give his successor time to catch up on the issues involved. Gantz’s brief visit to Greece should also be seen in the context of Israel’s rapprochement with Turkey over the past year, which has raised concerns in Athens about its impact on the alliance with Israel. Senior Israeli officials were keen to reassure the Greeks that restoring relations with Ankara would be measured and limited in scope and would not come at the expense of the hellenic alliance with Greece and Cyprus. Gantz and the officials who traveled with him to Turkey last month conveyed a similar message to their hosts there, offering Israel’s help in easing the protracted dispute between Greece and Turkey. In Athens today, Gantz told his Greek counterpart that Israel should try to leverage its ties and relationships to build bridges for peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. Joining Panagiotopoulos during a visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Gantz made a point of stressing the importance Israel places on ties with Athens. Israel views Greece as a strategic partner and, together with Cyprus, we will continue to strengthen our trilateral alliance in the Eastern Mediterranean. Panagiotopoulos, for his part, said Greece was determined to maintain this ever-increasing momentum and also to enrich our defense industrial cooperation. In summary, Gantz said: We must act together in the face of threats and also take advantage of the opportunities that are available to us. This is how we build and expand the regional architecture against terrorism in the Middle East; this is how we worked to reach an important agreement on the maritime border with Lebanon; and this is how we can try to leverage Israel’s connections and relations with the countries of the region, as a bridge for stability and peace also with our Eastern Mediterranean partners.”

