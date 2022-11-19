Nobody in his backyard: Xi sends message to US on first trip in new term





Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting during the APEC Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. | Photo credit: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his week-long trip to Asia, his first overseas visit in his third term, warning against decoupling and countries treating Asia as their backyard in thinly veiled messages to the United States. Mr. Xi, who began his trip with a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Bali ahead of the G-20 summit, ended his visit to Bangkok with a flurry of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the APEC summit, all aimed at strengthening China’s relations in the region and fending off the United States When meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Xi called on the two countries to work together to reject unilateralism and bullying, uphold fairness and justice, and safeguard peace and stability. In the region. A similar message followed his meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. China will work with Singapore, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said quoting Xi, to uphold regional solidarity and cooperation, oppose group politics, resist bloc confrontation, uphold good direction of economic and regional integration and firmly reject the attempts. to push for decoupling and breaking supply chains, or to build a small yard with high fences. This was also the message emphasized by Xi in two speeches at the APEC meeting in Bangkok. Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for the struggle against the great powers. No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or the times, he told a CEO summit. The Chinese leader added during the APEC meeting that no one should interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, without naming any country. Everyone should respect the development path and social system independently chosen by the people of each country, he said. We must actively participate in global governance and make the international order fairer and more reasonable to ensure peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. Xi pushed for deepening China’s already considerable economic ties in the region, calling for the early realization of the Asia-Pacific free trade area and the full and high-quality implementation. of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP Agreement). Xi announced in Bangkok that Beijing will host its third Belt and Road Forum next year after a three-year hiatus. In Bali, Xi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo jointly launched an operational trial of the China-built Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train, the first in Southeast Asia and a BRI flagship project in Indonesia during their meeting after the G20 summit. The surge in diplomatic engagement at the start of Mr. Xi’s third term, which began last month after the Party Congress, also saw a first meeting between Chinese and Japanese leaders in three years. Readings from both sides, as with the Xi-Biden talks, suggested an attempt to better manage a long list of differences. It was a good start to create a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship as well as to advance dialogue, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters, adding that he had raised Japanese concerns, including on military activities. Chinese near disputed islands in the East China Sea. Xi, for his part, told the Japanese leader that the two sides should view each other’s development objectively and rationally, deepen the complementarity of their highly interdependent economies and maintain strategic autonomy.

