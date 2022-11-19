Police handle tweets about Iriana-Kim Keon Hee, here’s a summary of the issue

Jakarta –

Indonesian capital Iriana Joko Widodo is under discussion. The word “Iriana” tendency on Twitter. So what made the tweet go viral on social media? See the following explanation.

It all started with a tweet from someone’s account posting a photo of Iriana with Kim Keon Hee, the First Lady of South Korea.

November 17, 2022: The beginning of tweets

The owner of the Twitter account @KoprofilJati posted a photo Iriana who is side by side with Kim Keon Hee. The account also wrote legend for the picture.

ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT

“Miss, prepare a drink for our guests.

“Yes Madam.”

After uploading the tweet, the account owner was immediately attacked internet user. The reason was that the post was deemed to have insulted Iriana.

“Give him a hard time sometimes. It’s too much, if the president is despised, maybe he can end up saying criticize and such, but it’s the president’s wife who knows nothing,” explained the ‘udtr ** Account.

“Where is the problem, why are you really going too far,” the ordny** account said.

“Why are people so weird now,” said another account.

Indonesia’s First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo is the subject of discussion. The word “Iriana” tendency on Twitter. So what made the tweet go viral on social media? (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Nov 17, 2022: tweet deleted by account owner

Account owner @KoprofilJati deleted the tweet about Iriana’s photo with Kim Keon Hee. The tweet was deleted as it received a lot of negative comments from internet user.

He also wrote several things after deleting his tweet.

“Sorry guys. I deleted the post with the first lady’s picture. A lot of people misunderstand that I think I look down on the people in that picture,” the account said.

“Being first lady has nothing to do with physical appearance. Everyone knows that’s a fact. All races and ethnicities are equal,” he continued.

“It is precisely our society’s habit to judge things by their physical appearance. This should be the object of ridicule,” he added.

November 17, 2022: response from Gibran and Kaesang

Gibran Rakabuming, son of Jokowi and Iriana, gave a response regarding the tweet. He asked the account owner’s intention to post this.

“Misunderstanding?” Gibran wrote on the @KoprofilJati tweet account after deleting the photo of Iriana-Kim Keon Hee.

Not only that, Kaesang Pangarep as Gibran’s younger brother also responded to the tweet.

“So what do you mean?” Kaesang wrote.

“After being in WA, my mother told me to be patient. Yowes, I am patient,” Kaesang added.

November 17, 2022: Kharisma Jati apologizes

The @KorprofilJati account belongs to Kharisma Jati, who tweeted a photo of Iriana and Kim Keon Hee. On November 17, he apologized not through his missing Twitter account, but through his Facebook account.

Here are his apologies:

An open letter of apology

To the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and all the Presidential Family.

Hereby, Kharisma Jati, I apologize to the extended family of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for my social media post that offended the family members of Mr. President Joko Widodo, including his relatives ; Personal; and presidential environment officials. I express this apology sincerely from the bottom of my heart, without coercion or pretense.

And if the related party intends to take legal action, I will graciously accept all fair and just penalties.

But there is not the slightest trace of my apologies to the fanatical supporters of this regime, who feel they can do whatever they want without regard to morals and ethics, because I am not a sycophant ; parrot; or bullies, and I in no way justify such acts. Their framing, slander and hate speech only reflect their arrogance and hypocrisy.

Thus, this open letter is written in full knowledge of the facts, without coercion on the part of any party.

November 18, 2022: The Criminal Investigation Unit in action

Bareskrim Polri has taken steps to manage social media events. Bareskrim detected that there was a criminal element to the tweet.

“We have found elements of the alleged crime,” Bareskrim Polri’s cybercrime director, Brigadier General Adi Vivid, said when asked for confirmation on Friday (11/18).

November 19, 2022: Polda DIY has not received a report

Regional Police of Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY) said that so far there have been no police reports.

“As far as I know, so far there has been no official report (to the police) regarding this incident,” said regional DIY police public relations chief Kombes Yuliyanto. detikJatengSaturday (19/11/2022).

photo uploader Iriana Jokowi and the First Lady of South Korea are known to be residents of Bantul. Police say they haven’t investigated him yet.

“If there is no LP, who wants to be interviewed,” Yuliyanto explained.

Watch the video ‘Iriana mocked by netizens, Gibran-Kaesang puts on the body’:



[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(kn/day)