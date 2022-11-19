2024 GOP presidential candidates in no rush to take on Trump





President Donald Trump is boxing his own shadow as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination and that isn’t likely to change any time soon.

There is little incentive for rivals to join him in the ring, according to advisers to potential candidates and other Republican strategists.

In the front row, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis garners support from prominent donors and beats Trump in some key state polls. If he does run, that announcement shouldn’t come until the summer at the earliest, likely after Florida’s legislative session ends in June, giving him time to assess his own chances.

He’s in no hurry because he doesn’t have to be. And he has a day job: Governor, said a Florida Republican who was in regular contact with DeSantis throughout his 2022 re-election campaign and spoke anonymously to convey what he thinks DeSantis thinks.

Dan Eberhart, a Republican fundraiser who once backed Trump but now wants DeSantis to be the party’s 2024 nominee, said it was time.

If Trump is going to be there, I wish he wasn’t the only Republican national candidate, Eberhart said. But DeSantis won’t enter until the end of Florida’s legislative session, at least. Anyone who enters now runs the risk of climaxing too soon.

The first two-part conclusion drawn by many GOP insiders is that the only way to beat Trump is to unite around a single alternative and that DeSantis is the best of the rest.

That’s why the timing calculations are a bit trickier for the lower-voting candidates, who also have to worry about the race quickly becoming a clash of titans between Trump and DeSantis with little space available for the candidates as well. The questions of if and when to intervene are inexorably linked, as windows of opportunity can open and close at any time.

The field is rapidly narrowing in Trump vs. DeSantis

Trump’s early announcement for the president, which he almost made before the midterm elections last week, followed nearly two years of planning, fundraising and speeches. His interest in announcing a presidential candidacy intensified last year when President Joe Bidens’ approval ratings plummeted amid a declining economy and a chaotic pullout from Afghanistan.

Aides say his desire to run became even more serious as he increasingly viewed DeSantis as a threat, then, as the Justice Department opened two separate criminal investigations into him for his role in the 6 January in the United States Capitol and its possession. and the storage of sensitive documents that the federal government says it mishandled in its post-presidency.

But others don’t feel Trump’s urgency.

Since Trump’s Tuesday speech, there have been more signs of movement in the unseen primary, the behind-the-scenes battle to line up donors, endorsers and high-level staff than a rush to launch.

People are waiting or jostling to get as close as possible to DeSantis’ inner circle where they are with Trump, Eberhart said of the donor class.

In the world of GOP elites, the field is rapidly narrowing to Trump and DeSantis, and the Florida Republican source said there was something unique about their rivalry.

The thing is, Ron is unlike any other Republican who might run against Trump, the Republican said. Ron is in Trump’s head. The other guys aren’t. Ron made a red wave in the state when it didn’t materialize anywhere else. He won by a historic margin. And the billionaires are basically begging him to show up.

In addition to the stardom of his big re-election win of nearly 20 points, DeSantis has one advantage over some of the other possible non-Trump candidates: money. His political and campaign committees had at least $64 million in the bank, according to the most recent campaign finance data.

DeSantis continued fundraising after the election, but has no immediate known plans to convert the state political committee into a federal super PAC that could support his federal candidacy.

Florida also has a so-called resignation to execute the law that would require DeSantis, if he qualifies to run for president, to resign as governor after the 2024 election, whether or not he wins the presidency. . Legislative allies are expected to change the law in the spring legislative session, but they’re waiting for smoke signals from the Plaza level, a knowledgeable legislative source said, referring to Tallahassee shorthand for the location of the governor’s office on the first floor. floor of the State Capitol.

Challenges for the rest of the field

One of the reasons the other hopefuls are waiting outside the ring is the hope that Trump and DeSantis will kill each other enough to turn the title fight into a battle royale.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who needs no introduction to voters, is on a reading tour. In fact, his book came out the same day as Trump’s big announcement. He did not watch Trump’s commencement speech on Tuesday, according to an aide, and said he may wait until the spring to announce whether he will run.

Like DeSantis, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to focus on state affairs, perhaps until Virginia’s legislative session ends in February.

But Youngkin has maintained a solid schedule on behalf of Republican candidates midterm, earning tokens in key states, and he has a growing list of prominent GOP donors ready to back him if he joins the race.

Trump seems to have noticed, targeting the governor with a somewhat confusing racist attack on his social media platform.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, long seen as having eyes on the presidency, made critical remarks about Trump on Wednesday in The New York Times. But in a Thursday “War Room” podcast interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, she backtracked and offered mild criticism of DeSantis for briefly locking down Florida during spring break when the pandemic Covid first hit in 2020.

The more known a potential candidate is, the longer he can afford to wait. It takes more time and money for more obscure hopes to become familiar to voters. The GOP primary electorate knows Trump and Pence from their time in the White House and, to a lesser extent, DeSantis and even Youngkin somewhat from their recent gubernatorial victories.

Pence’s aide says there’s no concern in his camp that anti-Trump donors are all flocking to DeSantis.

I think the donor base is so broad that it’s not a threat; I don’t think there can be that level of consolidation, Pence’s aide said, pointing to the loyalty of former vice presidents’ contributors that transcends pure political calculation. There are elements of the donor base that I think he appeals to because of his faith and dedication to that faith that the other candidates don’t really appeal to.

But potential candidates who haven’t been in the political arena like recently former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie among them will have to maybe make their decisions a little faster. Few people turn their hands now.

The secretary has not made a final decision on whether or not he will run, a person close to Pompeo said. But that decision will be based on whether he thinks it’s the best place for him and if the timing is right.

Christie is clearly keen on pounding Trump, but it’s unclear if it will be as a candidate or perhaps as a TV commentator. He’s open to a run, said longtime adviser Mike DuHaime, who added Christie won’t run unless he sees a path to the nomination. Either way, DuHaime said, Trump’s entry has no effect on Christie’s thinking and no decision is imminent.

The view from Mar-a-Lago

Trump’s team has long argued that he expects other Republicans to run against him and that if a critical number of key challengers line up, it would make his candidacy even more formidable.

We have at least 30% of the Republican primary electorate who will do anything to support the [former] President. And the value of their votes becomes proportionally higher if a group of other people pile into the race and dilute the non-Trump vote and divide it among themselves, said a Trump strategist who spoke anonymously to share campaign thinking.

In the days following Trump’s launch, his campaign posted a series of endorsements from lawmakers. But the number is far lower than he endorsed in the recent midterm elections, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., dodged this week when asked s he supported Trump for the presidency.

Steven Cheung, the Trumps campaign communications director, said the former president thinks America is in decline because of Joe Biden’s weak leadership, adding that there are others who will be linked to the political establishment, be beholden to corporations and drag the United States into more unnecessary wars.

Brad Todd, a seasoned Republican strategist, said it makes more sense for hopefuls to take their time for a variety of logistical reasons, including federal fundraising limits that are imposed once a nomination becomes official. But more than that, he said, Republican voters are exhausted.

Campaigns have gotten bigger, tougher and louder, and I think voters are reaching capacity when they need a break, Todd said. My advice to anyone running for anything in 2024 right now would be to let the voters have their holidays.

A GOP strategist who has worked for Trump in the past said DeSantis would be smart to stay away and let the former president see how his own support has dissipated even without a big rival in the race.

If he’s not there, it will only drive Trump crazy, the strategist said. You’re going to have all these donors, all these people waiting for DeSantis and this is going to be their response. [when Trump asks for help]. And it’ll just twist the knife.

