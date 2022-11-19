Politics
Vice President Harris meets Xi at APEC in Bangkok ahead of visit to Philippines near disputed Spratly Islands
US Vice President Kamala Harris met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Bangkok.
“The Vice President noted a key message that the President [Joe] Biden stressed during his Nov. 14 meeting with President Xi: We must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries,” a White House official said.
The message could run counter to his visit to the Philippine island of Palawan on Tuesday, which Beijing would likely take as a rebuke. The Palawan island chain in the South China Sea, just 330 km east of the Spratly Islands, is claimed entirely by China and partly by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Harris will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Palawan.
While many in the region fear an invasion from Taiwan, Chinese militarization is most felt in the contested waters of the South China Sea. Since 2013, China has engaged in unprecedented dredging and the construction of artificial islands in the waters, creating 1,295 hectares of new land in the Spratlys, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative. China, Taiwan and Vietnam each claim all of the Spratleys, while some chains are claimed by Malaysia and the Philippines. Brunei claims an Exclusive Economic Zone over the Spratleys.
Trillions of dollars, or about a third of global maritime trade, pass through the strategic waters of the South China Sea every year. Harris will engage with residents of the Palawan fishing community and underscore the United States’ commitment to freedom of navigation, a senior White House official told VOA during a Friday briefing with officials. journalists.
The official said Harris will also highlight the consequences of illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing. Known by its acronym, IUU is a big problem for countries in the region with China listed as the worst offender, according to the latest IUU fishing index which maps illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in 152 coastal countries.
In May, the United States launched a maritime initiative to monitor territorial waters, called the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, at the Bidens summit in Tokyo with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the group known as the Quad. The informal grouping of the four countries is seen as a counterweight to China.
United States-Thailand
In his bilateral meeting with the current APEC Chairman, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, Harris discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in areas such as climate resilience, clean energy transition and promoting sustainable development, as well as the escalation of political violence in neighboring Myanmar since last year’s military coup against the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.
The pair focused on strengthening the alliance between the United States and Thailand. Bangkok has been an ally of the United States for nearly 50 years, dating back to the 1954 Manila Pact, a Cold War-era collective defense treaty between Western nations, the Philippines and Thailand.
In 2003, Washington announced Thailand as a major non-NATO ally, a designation given to close allies who have strategic working relationships with the US military but are not NATO members.
APEC 2023
The United States will be the next president of APEC and will host the summit next year.
“I am happy to hand over the presidency to the United States. We are ready for smooth cooperation with them,” Chan-ocha said, handing Harris a shalom, a woven bamboo basket used to carry goods and gifts. in Thailand this year. APEC symbol.
Harris announced that San Francisco will be the host city for the next APEC years.
There’s no better place to host APEC 2023 than California, a state known for its economic innovation, she said.
APEC leaders issued a statement at the summit condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” he said.
The statement, endorsed by all APEC members, including Russia, was word for word exactly the same as the statement released Wednesday at the end of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, among the 20 largest economies of the world. Indonesian President Joko Widodo described the negotiations as difficult.
Harris ends her day with a visit to the Buddhist temple Wat Ratchabophit with second gentleman Doug Emhoff. On Sunday, she is hosting a roundtable with local environmental officials to discuss the impacts of the climate crisis before heading to Manila, Philippines.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/harris-xi-apec-bangkok/6841426.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vice President Harris meets Xi at APEC in Bangkok ahead of visit to Philippines near disputed Spratly Islands
- Who will win Dress the Turkey in 2022?
- Veteran actor Tabassum dies after cardiac arrest
- Herschel Walker trails with ‘utterly stunning’ attack ad featuring Donald Trump
- Tennis-Rublev disagrees with Tsitsipas claim about ‘little tools’ after ATP Finals victory | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Thanksgiving Travel 2022: 8 essential Google Maps features to get you through the holidays
- Veteran Bollywood actor Tabassum dies aged 78 – News
- Big tech layoffs benefit climate change companies
- Pee-wee’s Playhouse actor John Paragon rests in proper urn, ‘Jambi the Genie’ box
- How to Appreciate Your Man This Men’s Day
- AHSAA football playoff scores: Alabama high school quarterfinals
- 2022 World Cup: FIFA president Gianni Infantino accuses West of hypocrisy