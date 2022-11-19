Vice President Harris meets Xi at APEC in Bangkok ahead of visit to Philippines near disputed Spratly Islands

US Vice President Kamala Harris met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Bangkok.

“The Vice President noted a key message that the President [Joe] Biden stressed during his Nov. 14 meeting with President Xi: We must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries,” a White House official said.

The message could run counter to his visit to the Philippine island of Palawan on Tuesday, which Beijing would likely take as a rebuke. The Palawan island chain in the South China Sea, just 330 km east of the Spratly Islands, is claimed entirely by China and partly by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Harris will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Palawan.

While many in the region fear an invasion from Taiwan, Chinese militarization is most felt in the contested waters of the South China Sea. Since 2013, China has engaged in unprecedented dredging and the construction of artificial islands in the waters, creating 1,295 hectares of new land in the Spratlys, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative. China, Taiwan and Vietnam each claim all of the Spratleys, while some chains are claimed by Malaysia and the Philippines. Brunei claims an Exclusive Economic Zone over the Spratleys.

Trillions of dollars, or about a third of global maritime trade, pass through the strategic waters of the South China Sea every year. Harris will engage with residents of the Palawan fishing community and underscore the United States’ commitment to freedom of navigation, a senior White House official told VOA during a Friday briefing with officials. journalists.

The official said Harris will also highlight the consequences of illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing. Known by its acronym, IUU is a big problem for countries in the region with China listed as the worst offender, according to the latest IUU fishing index which maps illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in 152 coastal countries.

In May, the United States launched a maritime initiative to monitor territorial waters, called the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, at the Bidens summit in Tokyo with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the group known as the Quad. The informal grouping of the four countries is seen as a counterweight to China.

United States-Thailand

In his bilateral meeting with the current APEC Chairman, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, Harris discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in areas such as climate resilience, clean energy transition and promoting sustainable development, as well as the escalation of political violence in neighboring Myanmar since last year’s military coup against the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.





The pair focused on strengthening the alliance between the United States and Thailand. Bangkok has been an ally of the United States for nearly 50 years, dating back to the 1954 Manila Pact, a Cold War-era collective defense treaty between Western nations, the Philippines and Thailand.

In 2003, Washington announced Thailand as a major non-NATO ally, a designation given to close allies who have strategic working relationships with the US military but are not NATO members.

APEC 2023

The United States will be the next president of APEC and will host the summit next year.

“I am happy to hand over the presidency to the United States. We are ready for smooth cooperation with them,” Chan-ocha said, handing Harris a shalom, a woven bamboo basket used to carry goods and gifts. in Thailand this year. APEC symbol.

Harris announced that San Francisco will be the host city for the next APEC years.

There’s no better place to host APEC 2023 than California, a state known for its economic innovation, she said.

APEC leaders issued a statement at the summit condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” he said.

The statement, endorsed by all APEC members, including Russia, was word for word exactly the same as the statement released Wednesday at the end of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, among the 20 largest economies of the world. Indonesian President Joko Widodo described the negotiations as difficult.

Harris ends her day with a visit to the Buddhist temple Wat Ratchabophit with second gentleman Doug Emhoff. On Sunday, she is hosting a roundtable with local environmental officials to discuss the impacts of the climate crisis before heading to Manila, Philippines.