In the hands of Jokowi, the Soekarno-Suharto project becomes brilliant





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered his men to polish a number of magnificent projects inherited from his predecessors, President Soekarno and President Soeharto. The iconic infrastructure building revitalization program with a budget of up to trillions of rupees has made these heritage projects shine now. This revitalization program aims to maintain the quality of the decades-old buildings. Also, to revive the glory days of places people frequented in the past. 1. Beautiful Indonesia in a miniature park The development and revitalization of infrastructure in the TMII area is mainly for the preparation of the Indonesian presidency during the G20 summit in November. At the same time improving TMII services as a popular tourist destination since 1975. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT 2. Bung Karno Push President Joko Widodo also renovated the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) stadium area in 2018 in preparation for the XVIII Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Renovation activities have been carried out by the PUPR ministry since 2016 at a cost of IDR 769.7 billion. The stadium, which was built during the time of President Soekarno, now has a new face that is very different from before. Currently building a new indoor international basketball court. Who is targeted in 2023. 3. Sarina Sarinah is the first mall in Indonesia. The building, which was built in the 1960s during the time of President Soekarno, has been transformed into a more modern building and has many public spaces frequented by residents of Jakarta today. This mall was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on July 14, 2022, where the restoration process is estimated at around IDR 700 billion. 4. Istiqlal Mosque The revitalization of Istiqlal was first carried out in 2019. The renovation of the Istiqlal Mosque was carried out 42 years ago. One of the largest mosques in Indonesia was built on February 22, 1978. The scope of works for the renovation of Istiqlal Mosque includes land development, structural works, architectural works, mechanical electrical plumbing (MEP), interior works and signage with a budget of IDR 475 billion . The renovation of the Istiqlal Mosque follows Jokowi’s commission after receiving a visit from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Istiqlal Mosque on May 30, 2018. 5. umbulian SPAM Jokowi finally inaugurated Umbulan Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM), Pasuruan Regency, East Java last Monday (22/3/2021). This project was to be built in 1973, although it has not yet reached completion. Then under the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) the government took over this project since 2010 and pre-qualified a year later in 2011. Umbulan SPAM is the first water supply system project that uses the public-private partnership (PPP) scheme and is included in the national strategic project and the priority project. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Let’s take a closer look at Sarinah’s new face! (dce)



