



Image source: PTI/FILE Prime Minister Modi will officially inaugurate the month-long “Kashi-Tamil Samagam” today in Varanasi Kashi-Tamil Samagam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the month-long “Kashi-Tamil Samagam” today (19 November). The event, to be held at the Hindu University of Kashi, will open the door to the rediscovery of ancient North-South civilizational links and centuries-old intellectual relations. The administration headed by Yogi Adityanath in the state has done everything possible to organize “Kashi-Tamil Samagam” in the revered city of Varanasi on a large scale and to introduce the people of Uttar Pradesh to the Dravidian culture as well as to the culture, cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu. Varanasi prepares to welcome guests from Tamil Nadu There are reports that enthusiasm is high in Varanasi for Tamil Sangamam as the holy city has been decorated to welcome guests from the land of Rameshwar. The decorations and preparations of the ghats of Varanasi, including the Srikashi Vishwanath temple, have been given the finishing touches. During this time, the inhabitants of the region address the usual salute “Har Har Mahadev” and “Vanakkam” (greetings) in Tamil to eradicate differences. Prime Minister to unveil books on Tirukkural and Kasi-Tamil culture The Prime Minister will also unveil books on Tirukkural and Kasi-Tamil culture to launch the month-long Kasi Tamil Sangamam. Moreover, he will honor the Aadinams (abbots) of the Matha temples of Tamil Nadu and seek their blessings. Besides, the PM is also expected to interact with more than 200 students from Tamil Nadu. The Ministry of Education collaborated with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Ministries of Culture, Textiles, Railways, Tourism, Food Processing and Information and Broadcasting to host the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. The initiative aims to give scholars, students, philosophers, artisans, traders, artists and individuals from other backgrounds a chance to interact and exchange knowledge, best practices and cultural knowledge between the two regions. IIT Madras and BHU are the implementing organizations of the program The program is in line with NEP 2020’s emphasis on fusing the richness of Indian knowledge systems with contemporary knowledge systems. The two implementing agencies of the program are IIT Madras and BHU. Over 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to visit Varanasi for eight days, including students, teachers, writers, artists, spiritual seekers, business owners, professionals and others. They will participate in seminars, LEC-DEMS (demonstration conferences), site visits, etc. special programs organized for each of the 12 categories to interact with local people of the same trade, profession and interests, the ministry said. It should be noted that delegates are also expected to visit places of interest in and around Varanasi, including Prayagraj and Ayodhya. (With ANI entries) ALSO READ: Kashi Tamil Sangamam train reported | all you need to know latest news from india

