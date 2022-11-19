Elon Musk thinks let Trump return to Twitter





SpaceX founder Elon Musk looks on after being recognized by former President Donald Trump at NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Elon Musk launched a 24-hour poll on his own Twitter feed Friday night asking whether or not to reinstate former President Trump on the social media platform.

Why it matters: Since taking over the company, there has been a lot of interest in whether or not Musk would allow Trump to return to Twitter after an absence of nearly two years.

Details: Musk’s new Twitter poll featured a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote on reinstating former President Trump.

Musk responded to his own tweet Friday night by saying, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which is a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.” On Saturday morning, the vote total was around 11.6 million votes with around 52% in favor of reinstatement and 48% against. Musk said the poll was getting 1 million votes per hour.

On Friday, Musk said Twitter would minimize “hateful” or “negative” tweets and had reinstated some accounts, such as Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and The Babylon Bee.

A decision on Trump, he said at the time, had not been made.

Background: Musk has previously used informal polls to gain favor with plans he was planning to implement anyway, writes Axios’ Hope King.

Flashback: Trump was suspended in response to “risk of further incitement to violence,” the company said at the time, according to Axios. The decision came after a pro-Trump crowd stormed the US capital to block certification of President Biden’s victory.

When Musk took over Twitter in October, Trump said the social media platform was now in good hands.” In April, Trump told Fox News that he would not return to Twitter and would continue to use his own platform, Truth Social.

