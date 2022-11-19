Imran Khan – Imran Khan urges his supporters to travel to Rawalpindi on November 26 for a long march





PTI | Lahore | Posted on 19.11.22, 21:47

Imran Khan on Saturday urged his supporters to travel to Rawalpindi on November 26, where the ousted Pakistani prime minister said he would announce his next plan of action for the protest march against the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to his party members via video link from his Zaman Park residence here, Khan said the nation could not remain neutral at this critical juncture.

Reach Rawalpindi on November 26 where I will meet you and give the next plan of action (to reach Islamabad), he said.

If the nation remains neutral today, generations to come would regret that their elders sat in homes and did not stand up to injustice, he said.

Before announcing the date, a team of doctors examined him at his home, some 280 kilometers from Lahore.

Khan, 70, survived a gun attack on his convoy as he staged a protest march in the eastern town of Wazirabad on November 3. The attack took place as Khan led the march, which was to end in the capital Islamabad.

According to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, his wounds are healing quickly and he will be able to take part in the protest campaign later next week.

Khan said his life was still in danger but he would prefer death to slavery as it had been on my mind since childhood. Taking a dig into the mighty military establishment, the PTI President said: What you have achieved in the last seven months by imposing thieves (Sharifs and Zardaris) on the nation. The agencies have the record of the corruption of Sharifs and Zardaris but they still let the foreign plot against my government succeed and imposed the thieves on us, he said.

Khan said the establishment can take the country in a positive or negative direction while emphasizing that the future of the country lies in new elections.

He also mocked Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal has no future in politics. He still does not speak Urdu properly. He will spend most of his life where his father (Asif Zardari) hid the stolen money, Khan said.

The long march started on October 28 from Lahore and heads towards Islamabad.

The PTI announced its intention to hold a landmark energy fair in the capital and also requested permission, but the government did not grant it.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The United States has denied the allegations.

The cricketer-turned-politician, the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament, is seeking to hold a new general election.

However, the federal government under Prime Minister Shehbaz opposes holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

The long march is expected to reach Islamabad in the last week of November.

