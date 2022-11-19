If we ignore Tamil it will be a huge disservice to the nation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Saturday, emphasizing the connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, two ancient centers of culture and civilization. He expressed hope that this event would act as a catalyst to generate the feeling of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (One India, Best India), and took the opportunity to honor the aadhinams (religious leaders) of various religious places and monasteries in the Tamil Nadus.

He also published the translated versions of the Thirukkural and interacted with Tamil Nadu students who came to visit Kashi.

In Varanasi, addressing the ‘Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.’ It is a wonderful confluence of culture and heritage of India. https://t.co/ZX3WRhrxm9 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022

In his inaugural speech, Mr. Modi greeted the audience with Vanakkam Kashi, Vanakkam Tamil Nadu, Har Har Mahadev. Both regions are the centers of the oldest languages, Sanskrit and Tamil. In Kashi we have Baba Vishwanath, while in Tamil Nadu we have the blessings of Lord Rameshwaram. Kashi and Tamil Nadu are Shivmay and Shaktimay, said the prime minister, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha.

Paying rich tributes to poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi, the Prime Minister said, “There is a great personality of Tamil Nadu, Subramania Bharathi, a great poet and freedom fighter, who lived in Kashi for a long time and studied here. It is said that it was here (in Varanasi) that he (Bharathi) sported his popular mustache. He hailed the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for establishing a dedicated chair for Bharathi which he said boosted his pride.

He said that India is a nation that has lived in natural cultural unity for thousands of years and despite having one of the oldest living languages ​​in the world i.e. Tamil, we do not failed to fully honor it. It is the responsibility of 130 million Indians to preserve and enrich the Tamil heritage. If we ignore Tamil, we are doing a huge disservice to the nation, and if we keep Tamil confined within restrictions, we will do great harm to it, Mr. Modi added.

The Prime Minister asserted that Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is unique in many ways and that this confluence signifies the cultural foundation of India. Today, the cultural center of our nation is Kashi, which encompasses the whole of India. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu and Tamil culture are the foundation of India’s antiquity and pride. This confluence is as sacred as the Ganges and the Yamuna. Like Ganga and Yamuna, it is a source of unlimited potential and power, he added.

Mr Modi also highlighted the role played by Tamil Nadu in the making of Kashi. He said Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, who was born in Tamil Nadu, was the Vice Chancellor of BHU. The famous Vedic scholar Rajeshwar Shastri lived in Kashi, although he had his roots in Tamil Nadu. He said the people of Kashi also miss Pattabhirama Shastri who lived on Hanuman Ghat here.

If you visit Kashi, you will see the Kashi Kaam Koteshwar Panchayatan Mandir, which is a Tamilian temple on the banks of Harishchandra Ghat, and the 200-year-old Kumarswamy Matt and Markande Ashram on Kedar Ghat, he said.

In his speech, Mr. Modi went on to highlight the historical, cultural and civilizational contribution of Kashi and Tamil Nadu in the cultural evolution of India. Tamil Nadu and Kashi are sources of inspiration for art, literature and music. While tannumai is played in Tamil Nadu, tabla is used in Kashi. Banarasi sarees are made in Kashi, while Kanjeevaram silk from Tamil Nadu is well known all over the world. Both are the birthplace and workplace of the greatest masters of Indian spirituality. Tamil Nadu is home to the devotion of Saint Thiruvalluvars, while Kashi is home to Tulsi. The energy of Kashi and Tamil Nadu can be seen in all walks of life, the Prime Minister said.

Shedding light on the rich culture of Kashi and Tamil Nadu, he said, even today the relevance of Kashi Yatra is seen in the traditional Tamil wedding procession. He pointed out that endless love for Kashi of Tamil Nadu signifies the feeling of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat, which was the way of life of our ancestors.

Mr. Modi said Sangamam is about living more than mere words and expressed hope that the people of Kashi will spare no effort to provide memorable hospitality to their Tamil guests. Mr Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Mr. Adityanath welcomed everyone in Tamil saying: Ungalai Kashiyil Varaverkirom (Welcome to Kashi). In his speech he also mentioned the ancient temple of Lord Vishwanath in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Tenkasi means Southern Kashi. He said that the jyotirlingas in Rameshwaram and Lord Adi Vishweshwar in Kashi are central to the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

The month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam aims to rekindle the cultural ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu through the performance of various forms of art and culture. Thousands of Tamil Nadu guests from various backgrounds like archaeology, history, art, music, yoga, education, literature and Ayurveda have been invited to visit Kashi for the Sangamam.

Several seminars based on intellectual, cultural, spiritual and artistic topics are scheduled over the next month. Apart from this, South Indian music, tradition and art will also be showcased. Cultural programs showcasing Tamil Nadu culture like Meenakshi Chittaranjans Bharatanatyam, Tamil Nadu folk music, Irula and other tribal dances and Villupattu, an ancient musical tale, will also be held.