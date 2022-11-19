War in Ukraine: MP praises Rishi Sunak’s G20 speech, says he could be an even bigger supporter than Boris Johnson





A Ukrainian MP has praised Rishi Sunaks’ speech at the G20 and claimed the new prime minister could be a bigger supporter of her country than Boris Johnson.

Kira Rudik, the leader of the liberal Holos party, said Ukrainians were worried about the multiple changes in Downing Street but now understood that it was Britain who stood behind them no matter who was in Number 10. The MP also praised Nicola Sturgeon and claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin dodged the G20 because he wanted to avoid tough questions. Asked about the multiple prime minister changes, Ms Rudik told The Scotsman they had worried many Ukrainians. She said: It was a question that worried many Ukrainians, but I was telling them that it is not a Prime Minister who supports us, it is the British people who support us. And it’s important to understand that wherever I travel in Scotland, in central England, like everywhere, you hear the support of people, not just politicians, and that’s important to always keep in mind . < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.8555%"/> Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been praised for his speech at the G20. So I believe that Rishi Sunak will support us on a scale, if not more, than previous prime ministers did. His speech at the G20 was above my expectations, as he was very strict. He called Putin a criminal and he called Putin a person who should have come to explain himself to the G20 leaders. He was very clear about what happened in Poland and we felt like watching him thinking he could be a bigger supporter for us than even Boris Johnson and that would be fantastic. Ms Rudik spoke in the wake of Poland and NATO leaders saying the missile that killed two people in Polish territory on Tuesday was likely fired by Ukrainian forces defending their country from a barrage of Russian strikes . Ukrainian MP, who was in Westminster to meet SNP Ian Blackford to discuss additional generators for Ukraine, described the Prime Minister as fantastic. She also accused Mr Putin of avoiding the summit in Bali, Indonesia, because he did not want to answer complicated questions. The 37-year-old explained: “They care about grain, about the food security crisis, and the question would be why are you now allowing Ukrainian ships, why are you slowing them down? “There’s no answer to that because Putin has no answer, because he’s playing an advantage that’s not an advantage, and he has to explain to the Russians what’s going on, and he doesn’t there is no good explanation. “Then he should explain to countries like India, Indonesia, China and Brazil why he is hurting their citizens to win political victories. The vice-president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, Ms Rudik, said that seeing other countries behaving normally during her visit had not upset her, but was rather a motivation for what Ukraine would be again. She said: We don’t see it as something that makes us angry, but something that we can’t wait to get back to. When I’m in Poland it’s a country where I think we could have had this if we had joined the EU earlier and that just makes me say OK, well, we’re going to work harder and push faster to get there. We just want to go back to normal life, drink tea, walk around, talk, have fun, don’t have to go to the bomb shelter when the air raid siren goes off, don’t have to worry about having electricity tomorrow, not hiding food in your house, not having your backpack to prepare for a nuclear attack.”

