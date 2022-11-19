Politics
United by goals that transcend national boundaries – Manila Bulletin
PEACEMAKER
The 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, ICAPP, which has 350 members, ended yesterday in the historic city of Istanbul.
We are very grateful to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AK Party, for graciously hosting our conference.
We regret that we cannot fly to Istanbul as our beloved wife Gina and our children have advised us against traveling long distances at this time. They explained that long distance travel increases our risk of being exposed to Covid, and we are 85 years old.
Turkey is the most important of the nations that emerged from the Ottoman Empire after the First World War. It is a nation created by a heroic people led by a visionary warrior and statesman Mustafa Kemal, whom his people gave the surname Ataturk, which means Father of the Turks.
Under the leadership of Atatürk (he was President of the Republic from 1923 to 1938), Turkey became the first Muslim country to develop a sense of national identity. Along with Meiji Japan, Turkey also became the first model of modernization of colonial countries.
Atatürk separated temporal and spiritual powers in Turkey by first abolishing the Ottoman sultanate and then the caliphate, establishing in place a secular and nationalist democracy. Notably, Ataturk gave women the right to fully share in the public culture of the Turkish nation.
Within a generation, Atatürk’s transitional authoritarianism gave way to multipartyism. The first opposition party came to power peacefully in 1950. Since then, successive governments have worked to strengthen Turkey’s democracy and economy.
Geographically located between East and West, Turkey bridges the cultural and geopolitical gaps between Europe and Asia.
* * *
When we established and launched the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Manila in September 2000, few believed that it would be possible to bring together political, government and opposition parties and of different ideologies, under under one roof and in a common house.
Yet the challenges we have faced have not stopped us from pursuing our modest vision for Asia. Our organization is a small step, a humble beginning of our dream to build a community and a union for Asians.
Today, our ICAPP is made up of some 350 ruling, opposition and independent political parties from 52 countries in Asia.
Not only have we strengthened our determination to advance the causes of peace, security, development, dialogue, understanding and cooperation among the countries and peoples of our region. We have also expanded our reach on other continents, through our working partnerships with political parties in Latin America through the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL), the Council of African political parties (CAPP), as well as various political parties in Europe. We had also begun to explore ways and means of cooperation with American Democratic and Republican political parties.
We have established various subsidiary groups, namely Youth Wing, Women’s Wing, Media Forum, Asia-Europe Policy Forum (AEPF), Business Council of Asia and Latin America (ICAPP-COPPPAL ), Asian Cultural Council (ACC), ICAPP Disaster Assistance Program. (IPDA) and the Tourism Promotion and Intercity Cooperation Council (TOPIC).
Indeed, we, the political parties in Asia, have brought to our organization many disparate notions about the world in which we live. There are those among us who are at opposite ends of the political spectrum, and there are those who advocate change in society and those who oppose it.
The general feeling that brought us to ICAPP is our willingness to understand, our openness to listen in the midst of the diversity of our points of view. Because really, despite our differences, there are many more things that unite us than they divide us. What brings us together is far more important than what separates us.
We are united by our collective desire and ability to meet humanity’s greatest challenges in the modern age. We are united by goals that transcend national boundaries and by common interests.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER
CLICK HERE TO JOIN
|
Sources
2/ https://mb.com.ph/2022/11/20/united-by-goals-that-transcend-national-boundaries/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- United by goals that transcend national boundaries – Manila Bulletin
- War in Ukraine: MP praises Rishi Sunak’s G20 speech, says he could be an even bigger supporter than Boris Johnson
- Sydney Sweeney’s Versace dress at the GQ Men of the Year Awards
- If we ignore Tamil it will be a huge disservice to the nation, says PM Modi
- Elon Musk asks Twitter users if Donald Trump should be reinstated
- President returns to his homeland after attending APEC summit in Thailand
- Prasoon Joshi Says Bollywood Needs Introspection, Can Get Rid Of Victim Mindset
- Late PSU goals sink Spartans, 4-3
- Timken Company celebrates 100 years in business on the New York Stock Exchange
- Google Introduces New Advertising ID System to Android | Walk
- FIFA chief Gianni Infantino defends Qatar ahead of World CupExBulletin
- Imran Khan – Imran Khan urges his supporters to travel to Rawalpindi on November 26 for a long march