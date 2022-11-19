United by goals that transcend national boundaries – Manila Bulletin

PEACEMAKER

The 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, ICAPP, which has 350 members, ended yesterday in the historic city of Istanbul.

We are very grateful to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AK Party, for graciously hosting our conference.

We regret that we cannot fly to Istanbul as our beloved wife Gina and our children have advised us against traveling long distances at this time. They explained that long distance travel increases our risk of being exposed to Covid, and we are 85 years old.

Turkey is the most important of the nations that emerged from the Ottoman Empire after the First World War. It is a nation created by a heroic people led by a visionary warrior and statesman Mustafa Kemal, whom his people gave the surname Ataturk, which means Father of the Turks.

Under the leadership of Atatürk (he was President of the Republic from 1923 to 1938), Turkey became the first Muslim country to develop a sense of national identity. Along with Meiji Japan, Turkey also became the first model of modernization of colonial countries.

Atatürk separated temporal and spiritual powers in Turkey by first abolishing the Ottoman sultanate and then the caliphate, establishing in place a secular and nationalist democracy. Notably, Ataturk gave women the right to fully share in the public culture of the Turkish nation.

Within a generation, Atatürk’s transitional authoritarianism gave way to multipartyism. The first opposition party came to power peacefully in 1950. Since then, successive governments have worked to strengthen Turkey’s democracy and economy.

Geographically located between East and West, Turkey bridges the cultural and geopolitical gaps between Europe and Asia.

* * *

When we established and launched the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Manila in September 2000, few believed that it would be possible to bring together political, government and opposition parties and of different ideologies, under under one roof and in a common house.

Yet the challenges we have faced have not stopped us from pursuing our modest vision for Asia. Our organization is a small step, a humble beginning of our dream to build a community and a union for Asians.

Today, our ICAPP is made up of some 350 ruling, opposition and independent political parties from 52 countries in Asia.

Not only have we strengthened our determination to advance the causes of peace, security, development, dialogue, understanding and cooperation among the countries and peoples of our region. We have also expanded our reach on other continents, through our working partnerships with political parties in Latin America through the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL), the Council of African political parties (CAPP), as well as various political parties in Europe. We had also begun to explore ways and means of cooperation with American Democratic and Republican political parties.

We have established various subsidiary groups, namely Youth Wing, Women’s Wing, Media Forum, Asia-Europe Policy Forum (AEPF), Business Council of Asia and Latin America (ICAPP-COPPPAL ), Asian Cultural Council (ACC), ICAPP Disaster Assistance Program. (IPDA) and the Tourism Promotion and Intercity Cooperation Council (TOPIC).

Indeed, we, the political parties in Asia, have brought to our organization many disparate notions about the world in which we live. There are those among us who are at opposite ends of the political spectrum, and there are those who advocate change in society and those who oppose it.

The general feeling that brought us to ICAPP is our willingness to understand, our openness to listen in the midst of the diversity of our points of view. Because really, despite our differences, there are many more things that unite us than they divide us. What brings us together is far more important than what separates us.

We are united by our collective desire and ability to meet humanity’s greatest challenges in the modern age. We are united by goals that transcend national boundaries and by common interests.