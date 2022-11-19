India played key role at G20 summit: United States | Latest Delhi News





The United States said India played a key role in brokering the G20 leaders’ declaration in Bali, and Washington fully supports India’s chairmanship of the grouping over the next year. Responding to a question about President Joe Bidens’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre referred to Bidens’ trilateral meeting with Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. She went on to say that India had played a vital role in brokering the summits declaration. Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that today’s era should not be of war and this is a direct quote from the Prime Minister. Against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the resulting geopolitical friction, Prime Minister Modis’ direct message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September in Samarkand became the point of consensus at the G20 summit in Bali. The statement said: The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to deal with crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era should not be one of war. The White House press secretary added that the summit paved the way for food and energy security issues that India has consistently flagged since the start of the war. We look forward to supporting India’s G20 Presidency next year and look forward to the next meeting, said Karin Jean-Pierre. India will take over the G20 presidency on December 1 and host the next leaders’ summit in September 2023.

