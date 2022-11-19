



New Delhi: The Biden administration has cited the immunity granted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a lawsuit for his role in the Gujarat riots as one of the past precedents to justify the use of legal cover granted to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. in a case filed the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In 2018, Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident living in exile, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain papers for an impending marriage. Saudi agents killed and dismembered him in an operation that US intelligence services reportedly commanded by Crown Prince. The Crown Prince, Muhammad bin Salman (MBS), denied ordering the killing, but later admitted it had taken place under my supervision. During his presidential campaign, Biden had pledged he would ensure the killing had consequences and pledged to treat the Saudi leader as an outcast. However, as president, Biden had to ease tensions in an effort to lower global oil prices, including visiting the Saudi Kingdom and punch the crown prince. In a court filing last ThursdayThe US Department of Justice said it had determined the crown prince had legal immunity from the 2018 lawsuit filed against him by Khashoggis’ fiancé and rights group, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN). The US State Department further explained on Friday that the immunity stems directly from the crown prince’s role as prime minister, who is the head of government, to which he was appointed earlier this year. Saying it was unfounded on the merits of the case, US State Departments Deputy Chief Spokesman Vedant Patel reiterated: This designation only applies to the Crown Prince in his role of head of government. When asked if there had been any previous cases, Patel said it was not the first time the US government had granted immunity to foreign leaders and listed four cases. A few examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993; President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001; Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014; and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018. This is a constant practice that we have granted to Heads of State, Heads of Government and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, he said. Patel was returning to the chronicle that began with Modis’ previous denial of a US visa as chief minister of Gujarat in 2005 on the grounds that he was responsible for the performance of state institutions during the 2002 riots. After the 2014 election victory, Modi was quickly invited by Washington. The signs of reconciliation had already appeared in the run-up to the legislative elections, when the US ambassador traveled to Ahmedabad for two-hour meeting with Modi. Just before his first trip to the United States as Prime Minister, a US federal court issued summonses for Modi to respond to a lawsuit that accused him of human rights abuses in connection with the Gujarat riots. Three weeks later, in October 2014then-US attorney Preet Bharara told federal court in New York that the US government had determined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the sitting head of a foreign government, enjoyed immunity of head of state against the jurisdiction of the American courts. The determination of immunity by the executive is not binding and it is up to the judge to decide its applicability. The U.S. District Judge upheld the State Departments ruling on Modis’ immunity and closed the case in January 2015.

