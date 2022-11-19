Attacker apologizes, Gibran reluctant to report police





KOMPAS.com – The owner of the Twitter account @KoprofilJati as well as a cartoonist from Yogyakarta, Kharisma Jati, sent an open letter containing an apology to the family of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) via his Facebook account on Thursday (17/11 /2022). In her letter, Kharisma Jati apologized to President Jokowi, Iriana Jokowi and the entire presidential family. “Hereby, Kharisma Jati, I apologize to the extended family of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for my social media post that offended the family members of Mr. President Joko Widodo, including the relatives, staff and officials of the presidency,” wrote Kharisma, quoted from his Facebook account Kharisma Jati, on Saturday (11/19/2022). “I sincerely express this apology from the bottom of my heart, without any element of coercion or pretense,” he continued. Also Read: Gibran Won’t Report Alleged Twitter Account Owner Hina Iriana Through his letter, Kharisma also admitted that he was ready if he had to accept a sanction for his actions considered to have insulted the First Lady, Iriana Jokowi, via his Twitter account, @KoprofilJati, on Thursday (17/11/2022 ). “And if the parties involved intend to take legal action, then I will graciously accept all fair and just sentences,” Kharisma said. Even so, Kharisma said he was reluctant to apologize to supporters of President Jokowi’s government. “However, I do not apologize in the least to the fanatical supporters of this regime, who feel that they can do whatever they want without regard to morals and ethics, because I am not a sycophant, a moron, nor a tyrant, and I in no way justify such actions,” Kharisma said. “The framing, slander and hate speech they hold only reflects their arrogance and hypocrisy,” he added. Read also : When Iriana introduces Gamelan to the deputy leaders of the G20 countries In his last sentence, Kharisma said that this apology letter was made consciously and without coercion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2022/11/19/111229278/fakta-terbaru-kasus-dugaan-penghinaan-iriana-jokowi-pelaku-minta-maaf%3Fpage%3Dall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos