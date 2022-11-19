British Prime Minister Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv and boosts defense aid

Comment this story Comment

KYIV, Ukraine British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air defense technology during his first unannounced visit to the snow-covered Ukrainian capital on Saturday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air defense package, which Britain has valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million), comes as Russia hammers Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians in freezing weather.

The package includes radar and other technology to counter Iranian-supplied explosive drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets. It comes on top of a delivery of more than 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles announced by Britain earlier this month.

The UK has been one of the strongest Western supporters of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. Speaking alongside Zelenskyy, Sunak noted that the UK had given 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid and pledged: We will do the same next year. .

Your homes, your hospitals, your power plants are being destroyed, Sunak said as he announced the new air defense package. You and your people are paying a heavy price in blood.

Speaking through a translator, Zelenskyy said Russian strikes had damaged around half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

As the snowflakes fell, Zelenskyy hosted Sunak at a presidential palace for their talks. He called the two countries the strongest allies. Walking in the snow, they also inspected captured Russian tanks and other destroyed and rusting military equipment used by the invading forces which are on display in a square in Kyiv.

With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom, the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in July, has received widespread praise in Ukraine for his support. Sunak is keen to reassure Ukraine’s leaders that there will be no change in stance under his leadership, even though when he was Britain’s Treasury chief under Johnson he was seen as resistant to demands for increased funding. defense spending.

The courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to the world, Sunak said. In the years to come, we will tell your story to our grandchildren.

He promised Britain would stand with you until Ukraine got the peace and security it needs and deserves, and then we will stand with you as you rebuild your big country.

Sunak also laid flowers at a memorial for the war dead, lit a candle at a memorial for the victims of a deadly Soviet-era famine in Ukraine in the 1930s, and met with first responders at a barracks in firefighters, his office said.

Sunaks’ visit came on the heels of a recent major battlefield success for Ukraine: the recapture of the southern city of Kherson.

The restoration of train connections brought additional joy on Saturday to residents of Kherson, who were eagerly awaiting the first train from Kyiv.

It’s the start of a new life, said Ludmila Olhouskaya, 74, who had no one to meet as she got off the train but went to the station to show her support. Or rather, the rebirth of an old one.

On the battlefield, Russian forces have launched 10 airstrikes, 10 missile strikes and 42 rocket attacks on Ukraine over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff announced on Saturday.

In Kherson, the main southern city that Ukrainian forces recaptured more than a week ago, two Russian missiles hit an oil depot in the first time a depot has been hit in the city since the Russians withdrew, according to firefighters at the scene. AP reporters reported a huge fire and billowing black smoke.

There was a loud explosion, said Valentyna Svyderska, who lives nearby. We were afraid, everyone was afraid… Because it is an army which is at war against the civilian population.

Local authorities were struggling to respond to the blaze, firefighters said, as Russian forces took the city’s fire trucks and ambulances as they retreated.

Russia is launching an offensive in the eastern region of Donetsk, and Ukraine has reported heavy fighting around the city of Bakhmut, the town of Avdiivka and the village of Novopavlivka.

Russian forces claimed to have repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the settlements of Pershotravneve, Kyslivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv province in northeastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces said they killed or injured dozens of Russian soldiers in an attack on the village of Mykhailivka in the southern Kherson region, and the wounded were taken to hospitals in Crimea. The claim could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian forces also reported carrying out deadly strikes on the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv province in southern Ukraine, a key site for Russian electronic warfare.

Russia continued its strikes on critical infrastructure, with a rocket attack overnight sparking a fire at a key industrial facility in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, according to the region’s chief. Parts of the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia were left without heating.

The head of Ukraine’s largest private energy company told the BBC that Ukrainians who can afford it should consider leaving the country to relieve pressure on its war-damaged electricity system.

If they can find another place to stay for another three or four months, it will be very helpful to the system, said Maxim Timchenko, general manager of DTEK. If you consume less, hospitals with wounded soldiers will have a guaranteed power supply.

In Poland, a funeral was held on Saturday for one of the two men who died when a missile landed there this week, according to the state news agency PAP. A military honor guard and Polish and Ukrainian representatives joined the man’s family and community members.

NATO member Poland and the military alliance chief both said the missile strike in an eastern farming region appeared unintentional and was likely launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine . Russia had bombed Ukraine at the time.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense noted on Saturday that Russia carried out its largest-ever debt issuance in a single day, raising $13.6 billion on Wednesday. He said debt issuance is a key mechanism to support defense spending.

Lawless reported from London. Elise Morton in London and Sam Mednick in Kherson, Ukraine contributed to this story.