



The vice chairman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party said the United States was trying to prolong the war in Ukraine for “its own benefit”. Despite its nominal status as an ally of the United States and European countries such as Greece, which it regularly threatens, through the alliance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Turkey has largely dodged the Western sanctions war with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. , and even took advantage of the situation to strengthen its economic relations with Moscow. Today, the deputy chairman of President Erdogan’s political party, parliamentarian and former deputy prime minister Numan Kurtulmu, in fact accuses the West, and in particular America, of actively obstructing peace. “This war is not between Russia and Ukraine, it is a war between Russia and the West”, Kurtulmu saidin the comments to CNN Turk. “The United States and some European countries are beginning a process of prolonging this war by supporting Ukraine. What we want is an end to this war. Someone is trying not to end the war,” he suggested. Recep Tayyip Erdoan has announced an agreement with Vladimir Putin to make Turkey a natural gas hub for Russian energy for Europe. https://t.co/yKzou7coO4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 23, 2022 To ensure that observers would have no doubts as to what he was implying, the Turkish statesman went on to state unequivocally that “[t]The United States sees in the prolongation of the war their interest. “There are those who want this war to continue,” Kurtulmu continued. “The continuation of this war reveals a new process for the United States… The United States sees the prolongation of this war as its own advantage. Putin-Zelensky was going to sign [a deal]but someone didn’t want to,” he alleged. The intervention puts Turkey in the same boat as communist China, with both officially condemning the Russian invasion – indeed, Kurtulmu told CNN Turk that Russia’s “annexations” [of Ukrainian territory]especially the annexation of Crimea, are against the law” – while failing to enact sanctions against Moscow and issuing statements suggesting that Western governments are truly responsible for the conflict. Never forget who the real threat to the world is, Chinese Foreign Ministry official Zhao Lijian said in February, shortly after the launch of the full-scale invasion of Russia, on social media, in a post accompanied by an infographic listing American military interventions since 1945 under the sarcastic title “List of bombings in the United States: the world tour of democracy”. The Greek government has released a video claiming that Turkey is ferrying illegal migrants to Europe’s borders and weaponizing them with tear gas. https://t.co/DCqBUWFdzM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 7, 2020 Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/11/19/deputy-nato-ally-erdogan-says-u-s-wants-prolong-ukraine-war-own-benefit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos